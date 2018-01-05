Ion White Poetry: Warning signs of ‘A Cult’ or How to know you are engaged by an Unsafe group Leader
by Ion White Poetry
Vanguard is his name. He leads NXIVM.
* Extreme obsessiveness regarding the group/leader resulting in the exclusion of almost every practical consideration.
* Individual identity, the group, the leader and/or God as distinct and separate categories of existence become increasingly blurred.
* Instead, in the follower’s mind these identities become substantially and increasingly fused– as that person’s involvement with the group/leader continues and deepens.
* Whenever the group/leader is criticized or questioned it is characterized as “persecution”.
* Uncharacteristically stilted and seemingly programmed conversation and mannerisms, cloning of the group/leader in personal behavior.
* Dependency upon the group/leader for problem solving, solutions, and definitions without meaningful reflective thought.
* A seeming inability to think independently or analyze situations without group/leader involvement.
* Hyperactivity centered on the group/leader agenda, which seems to supersede any personal goals or individual interests.
* A dramatic loss of spontaneity and sense of humor.
* Increasing isolation from family and old friends unless they demonstrate an interest in the group/leader.
* Anything the group/leader does can be justified no matter how harsh or harmful.
* Former followers are at best-considered negative or worse evil and under bad influences. They can not be trusted and personal contact is avoided.