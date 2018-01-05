Guest View: VanBucks for Books – Another Con

The Vanguard Library con has been going on for decades now. Ever since V-week moved from a 2-day event held at a rustic girl scout camper-van, to Silver Bay; soliciting contributions to a fund for his birthday present started at Silver Bay.

The Bronfmans gave him a check one year for a lot of money (it was millions of dollars). It was one of those big blown up checks like you see lottery winners holding up. They had not been in very long but there was such the buzz in the room with them buying their way to the top of the organization.

Sara Bronfman, at the time was more popular; she was on the board, and was flying her Queen Prefect all over the world. Clare was like the redheaded step child, not so loved… yet. The sight with them on the stage was shocking. Right then I knew NXIVM leaders were going to milk these women dry, if not stopped.

After the check was presented, the leadership ran around making sure no one had gotten a picture of the presentation on their cellphones. How could the Vanguard, with no money to speak of, and owing many States money for his CBI days fines, have such wealth to his name.

The money was to be put in trust for him for research or some goofy thing which never seems to amount to anything productive over the years. To this day, it’s most likely tax fraud if veteran investigation is done on all their non-profits.

During the years I was there, I never saw a large library either. Sharing a house with three other women, it couldn’t fit in there and it wasn’t at the Center. Not with the amount of money I know people were putting into this fund.

In my opinion, it was just another way to con people out of their money.

Yes the library started small.

But is soon doubled. And every time people donated for the Vanguard library, we are assured, the money went into making the library greater.

Books are expensive, but your dollars went to buy them for Vanguard to further his research and his endeavors. When he was not sleeping, eating, having sex, walking with slender young girls, having more sex, then sleeping more, he was busy doing research and furthering his endeavors. Your donation to his library made it all possible.

bookshelves clipart free download clip art on with books library bookshelf empty bookshelves clipart with books clip art library vector wooden shelves

Vanguard library gets its first book in the new Vanguard Library

As soon as your donations poured in, the shelves became loaded with important books for Vanguard to continue his research and his endeavors.

Hi Pam, can you ask that hot girl in the red pants in the phone booth if she would like to walk your dog?

“Hey Pam…. my old life partner…. do you think the blonde in the red pants, reading the book, maybe she would like to make some money by walking your dog…?”