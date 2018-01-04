Guest View: Pam Cafritz death not a loss but a gain for humanity

The late Pam Cafritz died in Nov. 2016.

When Pam got cancer, Keith managed her care.

Executive Success Programs announced the death of Pamela Cafrtiz on November 28, 2016, three full weeks after she purportedly died on November 7th, 2016, at 2:37 pm.

She had battled cancer … and passed away cared for by her life partner of 30 years, [unnamed] loved ones, and dearest friends.

The world, humanity, and women, are better because she walked this earth. Her footprints will forever leave on impression on thousands, and open a path for us all.

Amongst many substantial accomplishments, she was one of the founders of Jness, a founding, and highest ranking, student in NXIVM, a role model … a champion athlete… and a wise woman….

… profoundly empathetic, pure and innocent with deep wisdom, and a person who joyfully gave her self, and her most precious things, to help others, even strangers.

Truly to Pam, all the world were her family and under her care.

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Keith Raniere & the late Pam Cafritz

It is not clear from her obituary who her life partner of 30 years is, but it could be this callow clown, Keith Raniere. Here shorty gives Pam a little tongue.

Guest View: by CANCER, WHAT’S HAPPENING

Pamela Anne Cafritz was Keith’s 2nd in command in the sex ring, [He’s # 1.]

It was no great loss to the world, her passing, only that Keith lost his greatest pimp. Pam hired a 12 year old to “walk her dog” but really it was so Keith could rape her.

Why was this left out of her substantial accomplishments? How did this kind of behavior improve humanity?

Jness, what a joke, cloaked as woman’s movement, but really a hunting ground for her partner of 30 years.

Cancer, why did she get cancer? Let’s ask Nancy Salzman why Pam got cancer? What did she say about people who got cancer? Oh, yes, something about anger turned inward, if memory serves me correctly.

Ironic how Barbara Jeske, Pam Cafritz, and Nancy Salzman all got cancer. All were on the front line for their mentor, lover and did his evil deeds.

Makes you wonder when the men will start showing up with penis and colon cancers.

Early harem members and purple stripe's Barbara Jeske and Pam Cafritz.

Early harem members and purple stripes to boot: Barbara Jeske and Pam Cafritz. Both dead of cancer.

Pam Cafritz was on a low cal diet and lots of running.

Pam Cafritz was on a low cal diet with lots of running.

This sketch of Pam Cafritz might mark the beginnings of inspirational art work with her as its theme. Perhaps a bronze statue is in order at the town center in Clifton Park.

Sketch of Pam Cafritz.

When Pam Cafritz, his long time wing woman was ill, he told followers privately that if she had only listened to him and ate less and ran more miles, she would not have committed an ethical breach, which caused her cancer. For after all, Keith teachers, cancer is just an outward sign of an inner conflict. Pam failed him. Too bad for Pam.

She was a pimp, forger, wing woman, and enabler of Keith Raniere. Attempts at her deification are underway.