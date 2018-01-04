Deceptive website set up by NXIVM to offer people info on selecting world’s best life coaches





Nancy Salzman is one of the top executive coaches in the world according to a new website set up by NXIVM.

If you want to get an idea about how Keith Raniere and company crook everything they touch, big or little, consider this:

There is a website http://www.thetopexecutivecoaches.com/ that claims it is a “A Resource for Executive Coaching”.

Its home page states: “Our site is dedicated to taking the guesswork out of selecting the right coach for you, putting profiles of the world’s best executive coaches right at your fingertips…. clear, concise information about the people who today are considered the world’s top executive [coaches]…. making your search for an executive coach simple and efficient.”

On the website is listed 128 “Top Executive Coaches”. But the website has no “about us” section. Who selected the coaches or the criterion used is not stated. (If only Knife Media could analyze this for neutrality).

At the bottom, there is Contact Us.





I sent them an email in my name asking for more info. I want to know if it was an independent website and how they evaluate top coaches for inclusion. I have not received a response.

Clicking the link for Nancy Salzman I learned:





Nancy Salzman has over 25 years of intensive study and practice in the fields of healthcare, human potential and human empowerment. …. she … began an exploration into non-traditional … healing. She studied psycho-neuroimmunology and psychobiology, and …. Ericksonian approaches …. She … practiced individual and family therapy for seven years…. before expanding to the field of human potential.

Ms. Salzman studied … with many top experts … and became a professional trainer of Neuro Linguistic Programming. She traveled … internationally, leading …. seminars for tens of thousands of people. In 1992, she … expanded into corporate consulting… Her clients included … New York State Government… American Express, and Con Edison.

After almost two decades of searching … Salzman … met Keith Raniere, creator of Rational Inquiry®. Mr. Raniere mentored and taught Ms. Salzman his remarkable technology, and they soon found she was able to reproduce his unprecedented results. In 1998, Ms. Salzman incorporated Executive Success Programs, Inc. and implemented a new, reproducible method of teaching Mr. Raniere’s model…. She … has created curriculum for over 200 two-hour modules … to train participants, coaches and facilitators….

….she personally works with over 300 coaches and forty regional executives in the United States, Mexico and Canada. She … coaches … prominent individuals and leaders worldwide. …. [etc.]

There is also further info

NXIVM is a new ethical understanding that allows us to build an internal civilization and have it manifest in the external world. It allows us to explore our most fundamental nature and to begin to redirect our power of creation, a power that we all possess in a very human sense. It is a place where humanity can rise to its noble possibility.

The NXIVM technology is imparted through Executive Success Programs, Inc. – programs that provide the philosophical and practical foundation necessary to acquire and build the skills for success.

Testimonials:

“The course was incredibly valuable and a life-enriching experience. Would absolutely recommend to anyone who is interested in enhancing their personal growth.” Steve Sullivan, CEO, Olde Bryan Inn & Longfellow’s Restaurant/Hotel

“Phenomenal! A lifetime of major issues crystallized and dealt with in laser-like fashion. The program spearheaded me into action, unparalleled to anything I’ve ever experienced before. Run, don’t walk, just do it!” Sandy Padilla, CEO, America Works

“This program is the single, most important aspect to my growth professionally, emotionally, and cognitively. Coming to class on a regular basis provides me with structure and feedback. This is the best program available with the most incredible, resourceful, knowledgeable leaders.” Christine Collins, Behavioral Management Specialist

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At first blush one might think “Wow. What a resource! Someone took the time to gather all the world’s best life coaches in one website.”

Who Is identifies contact information for domains. According to Who Is





Domain Name: THETOPEXECUTIVECOACHES.COM

Registrant Name: Carl Hendricks

Registrant Organization: E-Mallard Web Corporation

Registrant Street: 3431 State St. #201

Registrant City: Schenectady

Registrant State: New York

Registrant Postal Code: 12304

Registrant Country: US

Registrant Phone: +1.6305086

Admin Phone: +1.6305086

Among other domains registered to E-Mallard Web Corporation are the following :

– nxivm.us

– nxivmemail.com

– officialnxivm.com

– rationalinquiry.com

– sarabronfman.com

– societyofprotectors.com

– clarebronfman.net

– espian.net

– executivesuccessprogram.net

– j-ness.net

– keithraniere.net

– nancylsalzman.net

– nxian.net

– officialesp.net

– pamelacafritz.net

– raniere.net

– rationalenquiry.net

– executivesuccessprogram.us

– nancysalzman.us

– nexivm.us

– nxium.us

– nxivm.us

– raniere.us

– keitharaniere.net

– geniusesblog.com

– ethicalfoundations.net

– world-ethical-foundations.net

and others connected to Keith Raniere.

As I said, if you want to get an idea about how Keith Raniere crooks everything he touches, big or little: A supposedly neutral website appears online to help people select the right life coach. It lists Nancy Salzman as one of the top coaches in the world. Nowhere does it disclose the website is operated by the people who operate NXIVM, and have registered Nancy Salzman and Keith Raniere’s websites.

An honest and transparent – or shall I say “ethical” – person or organization would have made the disclosure. A simple one would do: “This website is operated by NXIVM Corporation but seeks to provide truthful and neutral information about other life coaching methods. Please feel free to contact us for more info on what we have to offer.”

The fact that this disclosure was not made [but the website is made to appear neutral] says more about NXIVM and Nancy Salzman than anything on her page on the website ever could.

Nancy with her Mentor, Keith Raniere.