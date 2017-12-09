Monte Blu: The Vanguard has nothing to do with our sorority

There was an actor named Monte Blue but he died in 1963 when Keith Raniere was only three years old. So it's not very likely that our Monte Blu is Monte Blue reincarnated but with NXIVM/ESP, who knows?

Guest View By Monte Blu

Sisters, we stand at the beginning of a tradition we created. The freedom of women to be in a sorority that the world does not approve. We founded a sorority run by women and yet dare offer tribute to a man who inspired us.

We did this without him being part of it. Yet, the picture being painted in the media is that he has coercive control. This is not how I know our sorority.

As a member of this organization of women, and as an individual woman, promoting the evolution of humanity through ethics, I must state the sorority is not part of NXIVM and The Vanguard is not associated with our group.

Our sorority is independent and for the record, members of our sorority are thriving, healthy, happy, and better off. We are proud of what we created.

They are trying to blame this on him. Society always blames the man. Men never escape shame, humiliation, pain and punishment, while women do by shirking their responsibility by virtue of their gender and through society’s willingness to let them shirk by crying they are women. We escape the blame for things we set into effect.

I know for some of you it is hard to stand on one’s own truth. You want to be weak for you say you are only women. This is what our sorority is trying to counteract. And some who might question you; they have no concern for facts. They don’t ask: ‘Is this true?’

Do not be afraid. Do not let a man be wrongfully blamed for our group. Do not cringe and crawl and beg or betray The Vanguard.

The Vanguard can feel respect for us when we suffer, as he has suffered. Men suffer, while women so often go free.

Before the advent of The Vanguard, integrity was the monopoly of men. He has given us the inspiration to be integrous and in harmony with our own inner authenticity. Our members strive to have the integrity of The Vanguard. As he says “do you think that integrity is the monopoly of The Vanguard? What do you think integrity is? Integrity is the ability to stand by an idea.”

At this crucial juncture, do not listen to family and friends. Your most important love in the world is nothing to them. They cannot even recognize who he is. Now, there are some who are trying to destroy our dream.

The Vanguard said: “Maybe it hurts so much that I don’t even know I’m hurt. If you want to carry on for my sake, don’t carry more than I do. I’m not capable of suffering completely. I never have. It goes only down to a certain point and then it stops. As long as there is that untouched point, it’s not really pain.”

The world says he shouldn’t build the mission. They want to destroy his efforts to build a more noble civilization because it threatens the power elite’s ruthless agenda.

I know it well, far better than the other sisters. Some call it the Illuminati. The banal excuse they use is this is an abusive, coercive women’s group run by a man. It is sophistry but vile and villainous and is their artful trickery.

To clarify: The Vanguard has nothing to do with our sorority. It was started by women. It is run by women and he has no part in it.

If the man in question had been Gandhi or Abraham Lincoln no one would say anything. Yet, both were assassinated. The Illuminati is invidious. They are the the deep state and are beyond all states and their boundaries. They are behind this attack. They wish to make us pawns. The Illuminati is committed to destroying Vanguard. Our sorority was formed to combat the Illuminati.

Sisters, we must march forward. If we were part of the problem, we must strive to be part of the solution. Moving forward, we will communicate better. We will inform better. But, Sisters, it is not them, but you who will destroy our sorority and the mission and perhaps he who gave us everything. The Vanguard is the purest symbol of love. His enemies are the symbol of all that holds humanity from going forward.

The Vanguard is the symbol of the greatness of humankind. Who else do you need? If it is beauty and genius you want, come to The Vanguard, and give him tribute and kneel.

But let me tell you something, I never told you before today: When I see The Vanguard, I don’t feel how small I am. I feel that when war comes to threaten him, I will throw myself into space, over the clouds, and protect him with my body. He’s the one who’s achieved immortality. I am his tool.

The Vanguard will last forever.

Vanguard

Monte Blu says The Vanguard has nothing to do with DOS.