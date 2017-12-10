Guest View: Keith is a moron — in response to Monte Blu

This guest view is in response to one of Monte Blu’s: Monte Blu: The Vanguard has nothing to do with our sorority

Guest View by You Think We Don’t Know

Honestly Keith – do you think any of your followers are going to buy that you had nothing to do with DOS? You bragged to many of us that you started DOS. You were proud of it. And that you were planning it for years.

Typical cowardly behavior on your part to now say you had nothing to do with it! Do you think we really don’t know?

His name is Keith Raniere. But he has instructed his followers to call him Vanguard - the leader of the new thought. .

Keith Raniere says he had nothing to do with DOS. Even if you didn’t start this stupid sorority, your top masters are the HEADS of all of the companies within NXIVM (which now you CO-founded, LOL).

The Source, the Knife, Exo/Eso, ESP etc….

Allison Mack actually recruited my friend IN THE SOURCE, when she was a student under Allison, and then (after you saw her naked photos) was invited to come meet you “for a walk”. You are nothing but a dorky outcast with a sex addiction who found a barely successful way to be a guru. Enjoy your harem while they last – and before they are all behind bars.

And one more thing – your “statements” are so full of shit. IF YOU were really so responsible – why haven’t you fired your head trainers for ESP who were actively enrolling for this so called unrelated sorority WHILE TEACHING ESP and the other curriculum YOU CREATED?

Lauren, Allison, Rosa Laura, [Name redacted] – SHOULD ALL BE FIRED. Has this been done?

Have fun “miming picking the trash” in Mexico. It will help you with picking up the soap in prison.