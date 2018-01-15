Monte Blu calls for boycott of Frank Report





Monte Blu made two comments recently. Both call for a boycott of Frank Report. One comment was in response to a former NXIVM member entitled: An Expian breaks down the Mission Statement point by point to show what it really means.

Monte seems to have gotten wroth over the fact that the 12 Point Mission Statement was again published on Frank Report. The 12 Point Mission Statement is supposed to be a virtual state secret, never to be revealed to anyone who has not paid for NXIVM courses.

MONTE BLU writes:

What makes you think you can reveal the 12 point mission statement ? By so doing you destroy confidentiality and violate the agreement that you signed. I suggest you the writer read the confidentiality agreement carefully! I am calling for a total boycott of this website and ask you to all join me by not reading this website anymore. It is not an ethical website and Frank Parlato is not an ethical person.

Monte also seemed equally perturbed by another post: Pt. 2: Ass Implants? More photo-shopped images to help Keith make important decision





MONTE BLU writes:

This is sick. The writer is sick. The readers are sick. Anyone who laughs and you know who you are is sick. Prison rape is not funny. Rape is never funny. Keith can handle himself in prison or anywhere in the world. I am calling for a boycott of Frank Report. Please join me and stop reading this blog until Keith is vindicated.



