An Expian breaks down the Mission Statement point by point to show what it really means

By An EXPIAN

(I have used the translated version of the Spanish mission statement because that was what was already printed on Frank Report — I do not wish to get into any confidentiality issues. I just want to show what ESP really does to it’s followers)

1. Success is an interior state of clear and honest awareness of who I am, my value in the world and my responsibility for the reactions I have to all things.

In other words, I am a piece of shit. I should always feel terrible about myself and if anyone wrongs me, if I have a reaction about that, it is my own fault, not the fault of the person who wronged me (i.e., I will gaslight myself so as never to reveal what Keith is doing). Especially, if Keith is the one who wrongs me, I must always say ‘I am to blame and he is a flawless master. ‘

Mariana and Keith Alan Raniere in Mexico in late 2017.

Keith Raniere {AKA Vanguard] with Mariana Fernandez in Mexico.

2. There are no ultimate victims; Therefore, I will not choose to be a victim.

Because I am not Keith Raniere (he is the only one allowed to be a victim), I am not allowed to be a victim—even if he has raped me, stolen from me, tortured me, etc. I will not speak up.

3. I am committed to my success. I understand that we must all elevate ourselves – and thus elevate all others – just as everyone else elevates us. This is interdependence.

I am committed to destroy my life for Keith. I understand that, as his slave, I must give up everything I love for him and say he is the only wise one. This is interdependence.

4. The success obtained by my own means is successfully gained. True success can not be stolen, copied or obtained by chance. I will not appear to be successful by these means or by any other. I will earn my own success.

The only people who are allowed to decide if I am successful (no matter what I have done) are Keith, Nancy, Lauren, Jim, Alex, Clare, Karen and Esther. I must sit and wait for them to say if I am worthy. I am not allowed to decide if I am worthy. If they say I am eternally in breach, then eternally in breach it is.

5. Tribute is a form of payment and honor. It is to give honor to those who merit honor. I will use the tribute to praise others beyond my petty dislikes and dislikes. As a result, I will define my being and my true contribution to humanity.

Tribute is a one way street. I will only give tribute to the leadership, they will never give tribute to me or anyone else who isn’t fucking Vanguard; thereby assuring my inability to define myself and my true value. I also vow to continue to see myself as unworthy and pretend I don’t see the lies.

6. Successful people do not steal and have no desire or need to steal. I will not steal anything. I will always earn what I need and want. Copying without permission or tribute is not a compliment, it is a robbery. The robbery is to take or receive anything without having earned it; it is always at the expense, however small, of others.

People who succeed in ESP never ask for what they’re worth. They allow themselves to be completely diminished. I will not stand for what I’m worth, but instead will act like I’m garbage so I’ll get approval.

If I were Vanguard, it would be fine to steal everything from the entire realm of psychology and beyond and take credit for it, but because I’m not Vanguard I’m not even allowed to take credit for what I have indeed earned through my own merit.

In the old days, he only had one day for his birthday celebration. Then it expanded to Vanguard Week - which was actually 10 days.

7. Inner honesty and integrity are the highest human values‚ and the foundation of human psychology. All other values emerge from them. I will never change my inner integrity or honesty for any other value. Never worth it.

Self-belittling – and building up Vanguard – are the highest values within ESP. I must uphold Vanguard at every expense and if I don’t, I will feel like a piece of shit and be told I’m a piece of shit for all eternity.

8. The methods and information I learn in ESP are for my personal use only. I will not speak of them; nor will I give to others knowledge of them outside ESP. Part of being accepted into ESP is to keep all the information confidential. If I violate this commitment, I am breaking a promise and breaching my contract, but more, I am deteriorating my internal and integrated honesty.

If I ever reveal what is going on within ESP (i.e., Vanguard coercing all the ladies into having sex with him, using the legal system as a form of terrorism, etc.) , I will be forever in breach and unable to make money within ESP, but will also have my life destroyed if I ever choose to leave.

9. Real success is never at the expense of others. As a successful individual, I will never envy someone else’s success. I will rejoice because I understand that the success of others elevates me, even a little, because I am also part of the human team. The updating of human potential by anyone is a tribute to the whole humanity team. If others are successful, I will protect their success against those who envy them. I promise to free myself from all habits that are based on parasitism and envy, and replace them with habits of effort and interdependence.

I am not allowed to be successful in the real world, unless I say it was all because of Keith. If I insist on achieving success without giving him tribute, I will be told I am attached and in breach and entitled. If someone else is promoted unfairly, I will clap for them when they are promoted and will keep a big smile on my face. If I don’t do this, I will be given feedback for years and will not be able to progress within the company. I promise to replace this habit of standing up for myself, with the habit of destroying my soul and handing over all my worth to the Vanguard Vampire.

10. I will accept without reservation the success I have gained. I will accept neither more nor less. This is to accept with integrity. I will give unreservedly to those who have earned it. This is to give with integrity. I will accept with integrity as easily as I give with integrity. Not to accept what I am worth, or what I have won, is to devalue myself and, therefore, to devalue all others.

I don’t have any choice in what is given to me or not. I will do whatever Nancy says. If she says someone else has earned something, I will bow down to them and pretend they are high and mighty. If I am promoted when I didn’t earn it, I better take it because otherwise there will be trouble.

Vanguard [Keith Raniere] and Prefect [Nancy Salzman] during a happier time, when the two were working in tandem to teach the world a new visionary method of critical thinking they called Rational Inquiry. But for the irrational pecker of the founder, and a cauterizing pen, they might be still doing so today,

Vanguard and Prefect

11. People control the money, wealth and resources of the world. It is essential for the survival of humanity that these things are in control of successful and ethical people. I promise to ethically control as much money, wealth and resources of the world as possible within my plan of success. I will always support the ethical control of these things.

There are a handful of people who have the most money and power in the world; it’s vital that I make sure Keith gets access to all that so he can become the ultimate ruler.

If I fuck up, I will take on penances and do illegal things to try and help Keith control the world and get more fresh pussy.

12. A world of successful people will undoubtedly be a better world; a world free from hunger, theft, dishonesty, envy and insecurity. People will no longer try to destroy each other, steal from each other, lower each other or rejoice at the loss of another. Success, ethics and integrity go hand in hand. I promise to share and enroll people in ESP and their mission for my own benefit and to make the world a better place to live.

A world ruled by Keith and his slaves will mean all people on the inside still win! We’ll all be perfectly obedient and it will seem very peaceful but we’ll all be dying. I am cursed to never be successful or happy unless I support Keith Raniere. I promise to go against my better judgement and recruit more innocent women for Keith to fuck. Keith will find it to be a much better world to live in if I do this.

Keith with the late Pam Cafritz.