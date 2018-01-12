Guest View: Nothing is going to happen to Keith; just a repeat of 2009

Guest View by Cynical

India Oxenberg and Allison Mack leave Apropos after a Jness class held there.

Whoever took the photos of the people leaving coaches summit, nice shots. Up close and personal. I’m amazed the police didn’t get called (and told) that they felt their lives were endangered from shutter bug disorder.

Noticing no sightings of the chickens, Vanguard, Prefect or Clare Bronfman. No showing of Lauren Slazman either.

If it was like after the nine women left in 2009, there must of been a grand lecture about how the latest defectors have all been lying to the press and they are just after money. Blah Blah Blah. Sad thing is the mindless sheep will nod their heads in a yes direction and believe them.

If it’s a repeat of 2009 and no one from NXIVM is held accountable for their criminal activities, after a cooling off period Keith will come back to Albany and start his reindeer games up once more taking it one more step over the line.

More civil suits will be filed against defectors and the lady justice will put on one more blindfold.

People keep saying the FEDs are going to step in. Don’t hold your breath. He is the Vanguard and he’s gotten away with a lot for many years.

I will believe it only when I see it.