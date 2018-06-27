Mexican timeline shows Raniere likely lied on his bail package application

By Frank Parlato

In Raniere’s bail package, his attorneys painted a blessed picture of an ethical man obsessed with honoring his child’s mother, Mariana Fernandez, and mourning his longtime “significant other’ Pam Cafritz’s death. Nowhere do they mention that Raniere lived menage a trois with Cafritz and Fernandez for years. Maybe they thought the judge wouldn’t understand.

But there are other troubling things about Raniere’s bail package as it relates to the timeline and Mexico. Because there is an expected modified bail package soon to be submitted to the court, it’s time to bring this up now.

2017

OCTOBER

October 13th

According to his bail package, Raniere and his beloved Mariana and child had to leave the US because Mariana’s visa expired [That never bothered him before as he had numerous Mexicans with expired visas working within his cult]:

“Wanting to be close to his home and business, Raniere and the mother of his child rented an Airbnb in Canada for the family to live in while they resolved the immigration issues.”

What business? He has no business in his name, according to his Financial Affidavit for Pretrial Services. The Airbnb was rented in the name of Clare Bronfman. Mariana was allegedly refused at the border so they went back to Albany.

October 14th

Raniere, Mariana and their child fly to San Diego, to drive to Mexico. [Mariana’s visa was set to expire at midnight.]

Mariana Fernandez and Keith Raniere – he is pushing the stroller of their son. What a great papa. Sad too, since junior is not likely to see much of his dad – thankfully for the child.

It’s a 30-hour drive from San Diego to Monterrey – where Mariana was to be stationed. If his final destiny was Monterrey – why not fly to a nearby city in Texas? Why fly to the other corner of the country?





October 17th

Raniere flew back to Albany from Monterrey. That same evening, the New York Times article was published online exposing the branding practices of DOS [previously reported in Frank Report four months earlier.] This sparks an interest in Raniere by the Eastern District of New York Department of Justice.

NOVEMBER

November 7th

Raniere, his bail application package tells us, spent the day in the Clifton Park home that he, Mariana and Pam Cafritz lived as a threesome [when he was not staying overnight at his sex lair] – ‘to celebrate her life” on the one-year anniversary of Cafritz’s death. It is important to note that Raniere impregnated Fernandez on or about the same time Cafritz died or was dying. The baby was born nine months after Cafritz died.

November 10th

Raniere flew back to Monterrey “to join his family and to celebrate the mother of his child’s birthday.” [very touching, but is that really why he flew back – just to be with her on her birthday? If you believe that one, I have a Vanguard to sell you in Brooklyn.]

November 15th

Mariana’s birthday.

November 27th

Frank Report breaks story that Raniere fled USA and is in Monterrey.

Raniere walking with DOS slave Jimena Garza in Monterrey area.

November: Date unknown:

Agents with the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation visited the NXIVM Center in Monterrey, Mexico and asked to speak with Raniere. They were told he was unavailable. The agents’ telephone numbers were left for Raniere but neither he nor an attorney ever contacted them.

DECEMBER

December 20th

Raniere appears before Notario Publico Jose Guillermo Meza Garcia to sign a document renouncing his role as executor of the estate of Pamela Anne Cafritz, “his deceased long-time significant other.”

The Notario indicated his address is in Guadalajara – 500 miles from Monterrey. His lawyers claimed this proved that “Raniere was not hiding in Mexico. He was openly appearing before a Mexican legal official and [later] openly filing a document in the courts of New York.”





December 21st

NY Times reports that the Eastern District of NY DOJ is investigating Raniere.

“Federal Officials Reportedly Investigating Group here Women were Branded”,

December 22nd

Frank Report reveals Clare Bronfman reached out to a PR firm to offset NY Times stories.

Late December:

Raniere sat for a multi-day interview with New York Times Magazine contributor Vanessa Grigoriadis. He agreed to meetings on condition his location not be revealed. That location was in the Monterrey area.. Bronfman was staying with Raniere at the time.

He already knew [or should have known] that the same newspaper had recently reported he is under investigation in the Eastern District of NY.

2018

JANUARY

January 17th

Raniere’s renunciation of his role as executor of Cafritz’s trust was scanned into the Surrogate’s Court file in Saratoga County. Raniere did not renounce the money, just renounced being the executor [He is a renunciate – or so he says]. The money, however, was still to be his – all his.

January 21st

Frank Report – declaring Raniere will soon be arrested – reveals Raniere retained Paul DerOhanessian as his criminal attorney.

We also taught people how to pronounce the name [Dare-a-Nxian}





FEBRUARY

February 14th

A criminal complaint is filed against Raniere for sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and forced labor. The warrant is not revealed publicly.

February 18th

Frank Report breaks story that Raniere left Monterrey and may be near Puerto Vallarta.





“Multiple sources have informed Frank Report that Keith Raniere left Monterrey and headed for the coast of Mexico. He may be at a beach resort and may attempt to leave Mexico by sea.”

Raniere was indeed staying at a luxury beach resort in Puerto Vallarta, a gated community with armed guards on the outside perimeters. But Raniere did not bring his precious Mariana and his beloved baby with him. Instead, he was staying with half a dozen sex slaves.

He left more than a month before he was arrested. He stopped using his phone, turned to encrypted email. He left his “family” in Monterrey, Mexico.

MARCH

March 6th

He sat for a New York Times photograph shoot and got some pretty handsome shots. But that was to be expected for his clothes he said rather magically appeared.





March 15th

One of Raniere’s attorneys, former United States Attorney Michael Sullivan, contacts Northern District New York [NDNY], United States Attorney Grant Jaquith, according to the bail package: “[Sullivan] understood based on that call, that there was not a criminal investigation being conducted by the NDNY, nor did it appear that the NDNY was aware of a criminal investigation by another District. Mr. Sullivan understood the NDNY would attempt to determine if another District had opened a matter related to Raniere and if it had, would make that District aware of Mr. Sullivan’s interest in speaking with them on behalf of Raniere.”

So why – and this is the $10 million bail question – did Raniere’s attorney not contact the FBI and Homeland Security that left cards for Raniere in Monterrey in November? And why didn’t his attorney contact the EDNY? It was reported in the NY Times and elsewhere that the EDNY was investigating?

This is puzzling – and makes Raniere appear to be a liar. He must have known it was not the NDNY but the EDNY. Why didn’t he tell his attorney that?

March 25th

The Mexican Government seized Raniere as a deportable person and handed him to the United States so he could be arrested upon his appearance in Texas in a matter of a few hours.

Raniere inside the police vehicle which took him from Mexico to Texas where he was arraigned.

March 26th

Raniere makes his initial appearance in Federal Court in Fort Worth Texas. He is denied bail.

A sketch of Keith Raniere in federal court in Texas. Raniere faces charges of sex trafficking.

March 27th

Raniere completed a financial affidavit in the Northern District of Texas for Pretrial Services in which he reported that he has a $0 monthly income, no cash, nothing in the bank and no assets aside from partial ownership of a home with an estimated value of approximately $60,000.

APRIL

April 1st

On or about April 1, the fool arrives in Brooklyn. He can meet with people in jail for brief periods under intense screening and scrutiny in a room set apart for visitors. He had no visitors other than his lawyers.

April 13th

The United States Pretrial Services Department for the Eastern District New York issued a report in which it concluded that there were no conditions or combination of conditions that would reasonably assure the defendant’s appearance in court and the safety of the community.

April 20th

Allison Mack was arrested.

April 24th

Mack and Raniere are arraigned.





MAY

May 30th

NY Times Magazine story comes out – Allison tries to take the fall for branding women. Keith cries a lot when he speaks of Pam Cafritz. [I don’t blame him. Pam was a great pimp woman and could always get him young girls without having to go out and brand them. Allison was a poor substitute for Cafritz.]

JUNE

June 12th

Bail hearing: Raniere’s lawyers had proposed pre-trial release on an unsecured bond of $10 million, with home detention to be supervised by a private team of 24-hour armed guards. Raniere’s attorneys informed the government that the proposed private security guards would be paid by an irrevocable trust funded by third-party contributors [Bronfmans]. The purpose of the trust is to pay for defense costs in connection with the prosecution.

Raniere’s lawyers claimed that Raniere’s use of encrypted mail and eliminating his old cell phone was not to hide from the government but to hide from “a group of critics of Nxivm and Raniere who located him in Mexico and took photographs of him and others. His activities in Mexico were reported on and photographed by detractors. Indeed, the members of Nxivm had, and continue to have, reason to be afraid of this group, which has utilized aggressive methods to intimidate Nxivm members and has engaged in significant criminal conduct.

“On this point, it bears mentioning that if Raniere and others utilized different phones and email addresses on occasion, it was not to evade law enforcement but rather this well-organized anti-Nxivm group which has harassed Raniere and others for several years.

“Moreover, his attorney left a phone number with the Department of Justice on two occasions by which he could be reached.”

The judge denied his bail motion and Raniere remains in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

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Sadly for Raniere his bail package didn’t work – quite possibly because it was a lie. An ethical lie, but a lie nonetheless.