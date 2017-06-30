Still Counting: #51 DOS/Raniere Slaves — More to Come….

We will continue posting names of women believed to be members of DOS or highly supportive of DOS until we place the word “FINAL” in headline.

NOTE: IF ANY WOMAN BELIEVES SHE HAS BEEN UNFAIRLY NAMED IN THIS REPORT, PLEASE CONTACT THE WRITER. IT IS NOT OUR PURPOSE TO INJURE OR UNFAIRLY TAINT ANY INDIVIDUAL.

This report has been developed from information provided from sources. For their protection, they are unnamed. It is up to the reader to judge whether the information presented is factual or not.

Any woman named can call me at 716-990-5740 or email me at frankparlato@gmail.com to dispute my findings or discuss steps to get your collateral back from Mr. Raniere.

I posted most of the names more than a week ago. To date, no one has contacted me to say they are not members of DOS.

NOTE: DOS [Dominant Over Submissive] is a secret women’s master-slave organization headed by a man, Keith Raniere. Among the alleged secret practices are branding women on their pubic region and the requirement of members to provide ‘collateral’ which has been compared to blackmail.

The purpose of posting names of the women of DOS is to show that DOS is real. The women are not fictional characters. The fact that no one requested to have their name removed, suggests they are either in DOS, or unaware of this website which is dedicated primarily to Mr Raniere’s activities.

Every one named below is known to be associated with Mr. Raniere and Executive Success Programs. If anyone is aware of this website and thinks that a person named is unaware of this website, please make them familiar with it.

Lastly, I urge women of DOS to cease giving collateral and all ‘slave masters’ stop accepting collateral. Don’t compound a felony by destroying evidence. I urge Mr. Raniere to return all collateral he has taken from women for many wish to have it back but are afraid to ask for its return.

If any woman falsely admitted to a crime on audio or video recordings as part of their collateral, I advise you to get exculpatory evidence to show it was a false or coerced confession. Consult with an attorney ASAP.

Keith Raniere is the master of the women slaves of DOS.

Keith Raniere is the Master of the slave-women of DOS. He is the keeper of the collateral of the slave-women. He may rightfully take credit for being the first human in history to create a blackmail multi-level marketing company for women only.

51. Crystal Rose Brooks: She is said to be branded and an enthusiastic devotee of Keith Raniere. She hopes to bring many more women into ESP where ultimately they can be persuaded to join DOS. Wendy Rosen Brooks brought her into the Raniere organization and the late Pam Cafritz was her coach.

50. Sylvie: Originally from England, she is a longtime friend, confidante, associate, and employee of Clare Bronfman, who brought her into the teachings of Mr. Raniere. Ms. Lloyd is reputedly a member of DOS.

Like many women of DOS, Ms. Lloyd is a runner. Her running predates the existence of DOS.

Karen Unterreiner

49. Karen Unterreiner: She has been with Mr. Raniere for nearly 30 years – and has the distinction of being the most senior harem member and last of the original harem. It is possible Miss Unterreiner is branded, and may be a slave to one of the younger women. She certainly knows about DOS and, as she has done in the past, continues to endorse Mr. Raniere as he seeks to groom younger women into slavery.

Nancy Salzman also wears glasses, but, if rumors are true that she's flipping, then she's obviously seeing more clearly than she has in years.

48. Nancy Salzman: It is not known if she has been branded (Keith may have imposed an upper age-limit on that activity) but she is acutely aware of DOS. She gave two daughters to Mr. Raniere, both of whom are said to be in DOS.

Nancy is no longer officially in the harem – and today is more of a figurehead for Executive Success Programs. The real leader is Clare Bronfman [under Mr. Raniere]. As titular leader of Mr. Raniere’s enterprises, Nancy’s support – plus the fact that one of her daughters, Lauren, is one of the top slave leaders of DOS [right under Allison Mack] – makes Nancy a formidable force.

47. [Name redacted]

46. Beluga Rock: A woman who goes by the name of Beluga Rock is said to be a DOS slave. Sources say her real name is Veronica Jaspeado Martínez (born September 6, 1976) who is a Mexican actress and voice actress.

45. Amanda Canning: She is a reputed DOS slave. She is also an attorney. Perhaps if this website is “all lies” as some of the supporters of Mr. Raniere claim, Ms. Canning can bring a lawsuit against this writer [For info on how to serve me with such a lawsuit, see the bottom of post]. Ms. Canning is the founder at “Ethica Legal Counsel,” a Keith Raniere-inspired sounding law firm described as “high integrity legal services to companies and entrepreneurs who are passionate about building their businesses in a meaningful way.” She went to law school at UCLA, studied political science at UC Berkeley, and lives in Venice, California.

44. Sahajo Heartel was branded.Sahajo Haertel: Describes herself as a “Humanitarian, Entrepreneur, seeker and promoter of heightened Awareness, Consciousness and Joy.” She does not mention she is a slave to Mr. Raniere. Sources say she is a member of DOS and lives in Albany.

43. Lorena Ezcurdia: She is proud to tell the world she has been trained by Mr. Raniere’s Executive Success Programs. Sources say the good women of Mexico got her into DOS as a slave-woman. This wonderful woman is the Owner of Ezcurdia & Asociados. But she is also a Coach in Executive Success Programs. She is from Mexico and attended the Universidad Anáhuac.

Women helping women [into slavery] is the goal of DOS.

42. [Name redacted]: One of the victims of the recent exposure of the secret rites of DOS is [Name redacted]. She is reported to have given collateral and was being groomed for branding when the FrankReport revealed the secrets of DOS, thereby caused dozens of women to leave Mr. Raniere’s organization. In addition, the exposure of the branding rites seems to have frightened the doctor who has been performing the delicate branding work. Ms. [Name redacted], a Head Trainer and Educational Coordinator at Executive Success Programs in Clifton Park,NY, must be patient if she wishes to put the initials of Mr. Raniere and Miss Mack on her pubic region. Possibly another physician or non-physician may become available to re-start the branding operation soon, or possibly Dr. Roberts will start branding again shortly.

41. [Name Redacted]:

Keith Raniere offered hope to women who had no one to rule them; DOS offered something entirely unique.

Mr. Raniere offers hope to misguided women who have no one to rule them. DOS offers these women something entirely unique.

A 'pretty ballerina.' That's what Keith Raniere told Kathy Russell she could be when she becomes 60. She is 59.

40. Kathy Russell: A pretty ballerina…That’s what Mr. Raniere told Kathy Russell she could be when she becomes 60. She is now 59. Head NXIVM Bookkeeper, handler of all of KR’s nefarious bank transactions. Alone on post for Keith, loveless, and boyfriendless since 2003. She has gone on and off the low calorie diet. Presently, she appears to be off it as she has gained some weight and no longer appears anorexic.

39. Vany Huber: Has given collateral – and is likely branded. Sources are uncertain about whether she is continuing to give collateral.

She wrote once about fear: “(S)ome people are… impatient with other people or taking out frustrations on innocent bystanders, or causing unnecessary conflicts and mental stress because FEAR is clouding their judgment. … without being aware of their own role in this therefore blaming and not being able to find their way back to a more responsible BLISSFUL LIFE!!!”

"In Keith We Trust" Edgar Boone and Vanessa Sahagun would take the fall for Keith for he has done so much for them.

38. Vanessa Sahagún: Although married to Edgar Boone, she is also a slave to DOS leader, Keith Raniere.

She is a true student of Mr. Raniere. She lives in New York and was married in Albany. She is from Guadalajara, Mexico. Her husband, Mr. Boone, is another servant-disciple of Mr. Raniere.

Carola Garza operates Rainbow Cultural Garden in Monterrey. She is the sister of Loreta and Jimena Garza. Carola is reportedly a member of DOS.

37. Carola Garza: Is likely branded – and one of Mr. Raniere’s leading Mexican salespeople. She is married and has three children. She is not yet at the right weight for his harem. Said to be a slave of Lauren Salzman, Ms. Garza also has a slave pod of her own. Her collateral is said to be excellent.

Mr. Raniere has teachings people do not seem to understand.

Mariana Musi

36. Mariana Musi:

https://vimeo.com/64613860

She studied at International Center of Photography – and attended the Academia de Artes Visuales.

She writes: “She travels to other worlds while daydreaming at the breakfast table. Upon her return there are stories to be told and she tells them in how she makes her art and lives her life.”

Her favorite book is also one of Mr. Raniere’s favorites: “Le Petit Prince”.

Michelle Salzman is the younger daughter of Nancy Salzman. An artist, Miss Salzman has of late shown a fascination of drawing women with symbolic 'chains' similar to the ones DOS slaves are required to wear.

35. Michelle Salzman: She is the younger daughter of Nancy Salzman. An artist, Miss Salzman has of late shown a fascination for drawing women wearing symbolic “chains” similar to the ones DOS slaves are required to wear – and women who appear to be in pain or regret. She is believed to be a member of DOS. Widely rumored to have been given to Mr. Raniere by her mother, Nancy Salzman, when she was 17 to perform the rite of passage at the hymeneal altar, but some dispute that. Some sources say she was “creeped out” by Mr. Raniere’s sexual proclivities.

Michelle and husband Ben

Michelle Salzman is said to be engaged/married to Ben Myers [seen in photo.] He is a computer expert who reportedly wrote false reports on the location of a server in a computer trespassing case that NXIVM pursued against enemies of Mr. Raniere to get jurisdiction in Albany County. The case fell apart.

Mr. Raniere has been lampooned in Forbes. The concept is right but the gender is wrong. Most of Mr. Ranier's slaves are female.

The concept is right but the gender is wrong. Most of Mr. Ranier’s slaves are female.

"In Keith We Trust" Leah is ready.

34. Leah Lim Motishaw is a consultant with technical, scientific and medical expertise. She is a Media Analyst with Mr. Raniere’s The Knife of Aristotle. She summarizes the business as a analysis of the “world’s top stories”… “without the spin — and through our unique analysis process,” rating articles from “up to” 37 different news sources. “We shine a light on the mechanisms of distortion used by the media, including spin, slant and invalid logic.”

She is also a Coach for Mr. Raniere’s Executive Success Programs, a “company designed to advance human potential and ethics” through a patent-pending technology called Rational Inquiry® and through “personal and professional development programs, corporate trainings and a comprehensive coaching program.”

Jimina Garza, a slave woman of DOS. Said to be branded. Has a slave pod of her own. She fulfilled her enrollment of six slaves and some of her six have already enrolled slaves. She opened the Monterrey ESP center and is married to Mr. Raniere's disciple Omar Boone, the brother of Mr. Raniere's disciple Edgar Boone. Omar has not commented to any of his friends what he thinks of his wife sporting Mr. Raniere's initials on her pubic region. We would welcome his comments. And will publish them in their entirety.33. Jimina Garza Davila: This dedicated slave-woman of DOS is said be branded – and has her own slave pod. She fulfilled her enrollment commitment of six slaves and some of her slaves have already enrolled slaves themselves. She opened the Monterrey ESP Center and married Mr. Raniere’s disciple-servant, Omar Boone.

Mr. Raniere’s initials are said to be branded on Ms. Garza’s pubic region.

Chelsea Brown reportedly deep in DOS.

32. Chelsea Brown: Mrs. Fluffy? Debate exists as to whether she is a member of DOS/ She is part of the Knife of Aristotle team. Her mission with the Knife is to debunk bias in media. She may be able to show that reports of DOS branding and blackmail are biased. She may not be branded but she is hired to aid DOS creator, Keith Raniere. She is reportedly engaged to Adrian ‘Fluffy’ Fernandez, one of Mr. Raniere’s man-servants.

This little rascal is Fluffy Fernandez, who has aided and abetted Keith Raniere imprisoning one of his sisters and having sex with two of his other sisters.

Adrian ‘Fluffy’ Fernandez is a servant of Mr. Raniere and does video work. Two of Fluffy’s sisters, Cami and Marianna, are said to be in Mr. Raniere’s harem and members of DOS. Marianna has her own slave pod. Mr. Raniere imprisoned Fluffy’s sister, Daniella Fernandez, for 18 months because she would not join the harem. Fluffy helped prepare Daniella’s food and put it outside her room/cell while she was imprisoned. He was accused of filming Mr. Raniere’s sexual escapades but no evidence has surfaced. Some people thought that if Fluffy were a Mexican man, he would not have allowed his sister, Daniella, to be imprisoned. Others say he would have objected to Mr. Raniere having sexual relations with his sister, Cami, when she was near or below the age of consent, while he was also having sexual relations with his sister Marianna and imprisoning his sister Daniella because she refused to be in his harem. Some say ‘you can have many sisters, but there is only one Keith Raniere.’ One informant said Fluffy filmed his own sisters in coitus with Mr. Raniere but no evidence surfaced to support this allegation and it is largely discredited.

Teresa Walsh31. Teresa ‘Tree’ Walsh: Originally from Vancouver. She is said to be a DOS slave with the brand of Keith Raniere. She was a dance instructor at one time but sources say she must dance to the tunes Mr. Raniere plays for her.

She has posted as inspirational, this quote from Mr. Raniere: “Knowing what to do is useless without the emotional strength to do what you know.”

Sam Le Baron30. Samantha Labaron: Sources call her “probable” member of DOS. She is Nancy Salzman’s assistant. She broke up with her boyfriend and began counting calories. Starting to get gaunt, which shows she is headed neared Mr. Raniere’s bed. All loyal women of the Raniere group are expected to join DOS.

Mariella Paloma. A DOS slave. If she loses some weight, sources say, Mr. Raniere may consider her for a one on one session. More collateral is required however.

29. Paloma Mariella: A wonderful DOS slave. If she loses weight, sources say, Mr. Raniere may consider her for one-on-one sessions. More collateral is required. In cases such as Miss Paloma, simple nude photos are not considered ample collateral since she is not known to be shy. Graphic and raunchy is the requirement for women who photograph well nude.

She is in a relationship, she says, with Jacob Bell, who, hopefully, is the kind of man who will understand Mr. Raniere is Paloma’s slave master. And doesn’t mind seeing the initials of another man branded on his woman’s pubic region.

Melissa Rodriguez

28. Melissa Rodriguez: Ready 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as willing slave of Mr. Raniere. The Mexican women adore Mr Raniere and he has had many of them for years. Happily for Mr. Raniere, the age of consent in Mexico is 12. Teaching slavery to women cannot start too early. See her: https://vimeo.com/64612980

Linda Chung

27. Linda Chung is an ESP coach and reputed DOS slave. She owes everything to teachings of Master Raniere, sources say. Before she became a teacher of the philosophies of Mr. Raniere, she worked for Sony Music.

Katrina Veerman is likely branded and believed to be a slave under Dani Padilla. Has not been admitted into the harem. The collateral is said to be super embarrassing. She hails from Vermont and posts that she runs a PK Coffee.

26. Katrina Veerman: She is likely branded and believed to be a slave under Dani Padilla. Has not been admitted into the harem. Her collateral is said to be more than the usually embarrassing type. She hails from Vermont where collateral and female slavery is frowned upon. She posts that she runs PK Coffee. Katrina Veerman will tell you how great Mr. Raniere’s multi level marketing company’s teachings are: https://vimeo.com/64581016

Sara Bronfman gets a temporary reprieve from the civil lawsuit.25. Sara Bronfman: She is one of the few slaves of Mr. Raniere who is known to have slept with a host of other men after her dalliance with her Master. After having affairs with Lama Tenzin and Emiliano Salinas, she married Basit Igtet. Mr. Igtet is supportive of her financial support of DOS – and while he is supposedly against Female Genital Mutilation, he does support Female Pubic Mutilation. Sources do not know if Sara has offered her pubic region to the branding iron but are reasonably certain she has given plenty of collateral to Mr. Raniere and not just photographs and confessions, but collateral of substantial monetary value.

Heroic Diana Lim - A DOS slave who is said to possibly branded. Despite the massive defection of students in Vancouver who split when they found out that part of Mr. Raniere's teachings are to brand women in their public area and get compromising photographs and confessions which can be used against them, DIana is a princess of joyous faith in her slave master [some have called it stupidity] She is trying to hold the Vancouver Center together so that the slavery may continue. We object to the people who say she is an extraordinarily stupid woman who would jump into a burning fire to save no one.24. Diana Lim: A DOS slave who is said to be possibly branded and one of the Master’s most loyal subjects. Despite massive defections of students in Vancouver, who left after they found that Mr. Raniere’s teachings include branding women in their public area and getting compromising photographs and confessions which can be used against them [called collateral], Diana proved she is a princess of faith in her Master. She is still trying to hold the Vancouver Center together. We object to people who characterize her efforts as “extraordinarily stupid” or compare it to someone “who would jump into a burning fire to save no one.” While others regret having given collateral, Diana is one of the few ready to continue to give more collateral even though before this over, law enforcement will probably seize it and it will be seen by judges, jurors, witnesses, lawyers and possibly even the media. It may also be leaked onto the internet for all to see. Diana Lim has “wondrous faith” in her Master.

Diana Lim may be seen: https://vimeo.com/64538549

Pam Arstikaitis planned to move to Albany. Her master is said to bne Marianna Fernandez. Said to be branded.

21. Pam Arstikaitis: Planned to move to Albany. She has a Slave Master – and either Marianna Fernandez or Rosa Laura Junco are said to be giving her commands. Said to be branded. She has been or is a Program Manager, Partner Relationships at STEMCELL Technologies – and a Post-Doctoral Fellow

at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. Her collateral is said to be so damning that it is expected she will be a slave for years to come.

Right age20. Camila (“Cami”) Fernandez: She was groomed for Mr. Raniere’s sexual pleasures since she was a child. He has bedded her older sister, Marianna, for years. But Marianna is getting old. Cami represents the flower of the Fernandez family. She was finally admitted openly into the harem recently after Marianna received significant counseling on her jealousy issues. Cami lives in Albany. Believed to be branded. She moved into 3 Flintlock with Karen Unterreiner, one of Mr. Raniere’s longtime harem slaves.

Camilla had a girl/teenage crush on Mr. Raniere. Barbara Bouchey said: “We would be at a social event and she would have red lipstick on, a red 41 dress, and she would be watching Keith the entire night. Going over and flirting.”

Kristin Keeffe added: “Some people were just flat out illegal like, Cami Fernandez…. Clare Bronfman was involved with every aspect of this. …. Clare oversees everything to do with the finances… Danni Fernandez and her mother were living imprisoned in the room while illegal alien, Cami Fernandez, is downstairs teaching the children … – in the same fucking house. … Cami Fernandez, was the head fucking teacher [Of Rainbow Cultural Gardens]. Nancy’s maid [Cami], who came into the country illegally, lived there illegally, and had no education except a GED that she got around 18 years old here in the U.S. when she wasn’t even supposed to be here. And, she’s the head teacher and they’re running classes in her house with her mother and sister locked in rooms upstairs. …. There was fraud on every fucking level.”

Esther Chiappone was led to believe that Keith Raniere was attracted to her and that she…. was attracted to him. She divorced her husband and moved her four kids from Sterling, Alaska, to Albany, New York, to be with Keith. Esther found out that Keith was not monogamous, and had a negative reaction to that. Nancy Salzman was sent in to deal with her and gradually it was explained that Mr. Raniere's sexual conduct was for her own good. She accepted the judgment and stayed. Due to her advanced age, Mr. Raniere lost interest in her, but she continues as his slave.19. Esther Chiappone: More than a decade ago, Esther Chiappone was led by Keith Raniere to believe that he wanted to have a monogamous relationship with her. She wanted that also. She divorced her husband and moved her four kids from Sterling, Alaska, to Albany, NY, to be with him. Once in Albany, however, Ms. Chiappone found out that Mr. Raniere was not monogamous and had a negative reaction to that. Nancy Salzman was sent in to deal with her and gradually it was explained that Mr. Raniere’s sexual conduct was for her own good. She accepted this explanation and has stayed on ever since. Due to her advanced age, Mr. Raniere lost interest in her, but she continues to function as his slave. If her behavior remains good, she will be allowed to be a slave under Miss Mack. Esther speaks in this video https://www.exoeso.com

Angelica Hinojos18. Angelica Hinojos: A Rainbow Cultural Gardens nanny in Los Angeles. Gave collateral that some say would be very embarrassing to her – and destructive to her future [which, as already noted, is the whole point of collateral].

The slaves await Master Raniere's pleasures.

The slaves await Master Raniere’s pleasures.

The Gambler

Mr. Raniere is the master of women. He allows women to put his initials on their pubic region to honor him.

Proud Lady: Michelle Hatchette is in the business of being a slave and recruiting slaves for Mr. Raniere.

17. Michele Hatchette: She is a DOS slave and has her own slave pod. Extremely intelligent and persuasive, her own “C” [collateral] is extreme. Her obedient nature has made her very demanding when securing collateral from her own slaves. Collateral must be damaging enough to destroy reputations if released. There must be no safety net for women to leave DOS. She lives with three other DOS slaves: Dr. Roberts, [Name redacted], and India Oxenberg.

Lyvia Cohen one of many eager slaves of Mr. Raniere. These women should feel proud to acknowledge their slavery.16. Lyvia Cohen: Is a DOS slave who has given extensive collateral that is being held to ensure she doesn’t talk too much. Likely branded. She is a producer from Vancouver, living in Toronto. Her slave master is said to be the great Raniere slave, Dani Padilla.

She is now said to be dating Raniere-servant Farouk Rojas.

Testimonial section; features Lyvia Cohen, https://www.exoeso.com

Diane Goodman thought her skills were about to bring her great prosperity in Albany as she worked to recruit women into the slavery of Kieth Raniere. Little did she know that as people learn about the branding and blackmail methods of Mr. Raniere, it is harder to find slaves than originally thought. Fortunately Clare Bronfman has enough money to continue the salaries for now, but the future looks grim.15. Diane Goodman: Came to Albany to recruit women into slavery. She is married to Sean Craney, who is said to be an internet wizard who can help Mr. Raniere achieve his goals of worldwide domination of women. Clare Bronfman is paying salaries for now, but, God forbid, if Miss Bronfman ever left the organization, the future would be grim. Unless, of course, they can recruit and brand enough slaves to support the program. Ms. Goodman needs to crank up her efforts and recruit more DOS slaves. According to sources, her own mother might be a good candidate for DOS slavery, She runs the occasional Buffalo Jness “Weekend” gatherings.

14. Name Redacted for her safety

13. [Name redacted]: Another DOS slave-woman of Mr. Raniere’s. Has already provided collateral – and is likely branded. She is a videographer and filmmaker who has relocated to Albany [on Bronfman payroll] to be closer to Mr. Raniere. Her collateral might make Mr. Raniere chuckle privately but he knows it’s more than enough to keep her quiet.

Alicia Novak: Likely branded. Vancouver. Direct slave of Allison Mack.12. Alicia Novak: One of Allison Mack’s personal slaves – and likely branded herself. She is an actress who is originally from Vancouver. Said to have provided Mr. Raniere with enough collateral to keep her mum about DOS. If he were to release it – suffice to say – it would go badly for her. A word to the wise: Alicia, keep your mouth shut – and, if you have been branded, keep your panties on so your branding doesn’t show. You would not want Mr. Raniere releasing your collateral.

Is Dr. Roberts branded? If she is - did she brand herself or get one of the DOS slaves to do it on her pubis?11. Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O.: The Brander-in-Chief – and the one who actually brands all the DOS women. Several lawyers have suggested that ahe may face criminal charges since she branded women who were forcibly held down, some of whom screamed to be released before the branding process was completed. But, ever loyal to her master, Mr. Keith Raniere, Dr. Roberts continued with the excruciatingly painful branding of the women on their pubic regions. Some doctors say the branding she did may cause ovarian cancer, skin cancer, sterility and other side effects.

She, along with Miss Mack, Miss Salzman and Miss Clyne, are seen as the most likely to be criminally prosecuted. Most of the DOS slaves are hopeful that Mr. Raniere, whose name is not on any documents, can escape prosecution.

Dr. Roberts is seen as deeply conflicted: She is a physician who put women in danger but she is also a slave of Master Raniere. She took a lifetime vow of obedience to him and a Hippocratic Oath to do no harm. When the two vows came in conflict, she felt she must follow Master Raniere. Her great act of obedience to her vow of servitude to her Master may yet come if she gets a chance to take the fall for Mr. Raniere while he escapes prosecution or flees with Clare Bronfman and other top slaves to Wakaya Islands in Fiji. Lawyers have told FrankReport that Dr. Roberts’ actions rise to the level of felonies.

10. India Oxenberg: Believed to be branded – and currently a “harem hopeful.” Only 27, she has become so emaciated that one person reports that her ankle bone appears to be jutting out. She is both a slave and a slave pod master – but is currently having difficulties in recruiting new slaves and might face punishment for that transgression.

Daniella Padilla

9. Dani Padilla: An original DOS member – and a current harem member. Believed to be branded. Direct slave to Mr. Raniere – and also has her own pod of slaves. Lives in Albany – and is an EMP [Exploration of Meaning Practitioner]. Petit and calorie conscious. Known to take long walks with Mr. Raniere.

Joined harem after divorcing Sean Bergeron. Does EM therapy sessions with other haremites about their “jealousy issues” with Master Raniere. Main clients – Marianna Fernandez and Clare Bronfman. Around 40. Likely to follow the same path as the rest of the older harem members and have a loveless, childless middle age.

Clare Bronfman8. Clare Bronfman: Longtime slave of Mr. Raniere. Rumored to have pledged her entire fortune as collateral. She funds all of Mr. Raniere’s enterprises and gambling debt. Without her, the teachings and works of Mr. Raniere might vanish from the world. According to one observer, “Clare is so far gone. She has been a sister-wife of Keith’s with no life of her own and only the control and degradation by Keith – plus the millions of dollars of losses – for years.” DOS women say Miss Bronfman is “mean, cold, very high on herself, and loves to tell people what to do based on ‘ethics.’” She appears to be on the same low-calorie diet as other DOS women and, despite her abundant wealth, trains doing half marathon runs like other slaves. Like many slaves, her eyes glaze over when she speaks of Master Raniere and tears fill her eyes when she tries to describe his incredible kindness for accepting someone like her who has so little to offer him. Miss Bronfman pays the salaries of many of Mr. Raniere’s workers in Albany.

Lauren Salzman, Director of Education, Nxivm

7. Lauren Salzman: Harem member – and a slave to Miss Mack and Mr. Raniere. Has her own pod of slaves – and is said to be branded. Wants to have Mr. Raniere’s golden child – and she has that delusion.

She is the daughter of Nancy Salzman, the longtime figurehead of NXIVM. Lauren is head of education for NXIVM and another Exploration of Meaning Practitioner.

She admitted last week that she was branded but said it is just “a fun thing to do.” I guess girls just wanna have fun…

Loretta Garza: for Mr. Raniere's 'chosen one' status. But she can still serve as a slave master for the younger women.6. Loretta Garza: Original DOS member – and a long-time harem member. Believed to be branded and also has her own slaves. Although Loretta is an aging harem member, she has kept relevant by being an intelligent slave. She is a direct slave to Mr. Raniere.

6. Monica Duran: “Assistant to Clare Bronfman. Beautiful, intelligent, and educated, on post for Keith to throw her a few crumbs since early 2000's. Living loveless and boyfriendless since then.” Monica Duran has her own pod of slaves as well as being Mr. Raniere's slave.5. Monica Duran: Assistant to Clare Bronfman. Beautiful, intelligent, and educated – and always looking for a few crumbs from Mr. Raniere since the early 2000s. Living loveless and boyfriendless since then.

Has her own pod of slaves as well as being Mr. Raniere’s slave. Likely branded. Has given plenty of collateral and keeps giving more each month as is required by DOS – which is clearly one of the brilliant aspects of Mr. Raniere’s plan [He is, by the way, by self-acclamation, the world’s smartest man]. Requiring women to give blackmail material to him monthly means he always has fresh material to use against them. Using outdated blackmail material is believed to be one of the chief reasons blackmailers fail to coerce their victims.

4. Marianna Fernandez. Harem. Has slave pod. Either branded or waiting to be branded. May be pregnant with Mr. Raniere’s child. Marianna assisted Mr. Raniere in recruiting her younger sister Cami into harem and supported the imprisonment of her sister Daniella Fernandez because she would not join harem. She is a leader of the slave women of DOS.4. Marianna Fernandez: A DOS member and harem member who also has her own slave pod. Either branded or waiting to be branded. May be pregnant with Mr. Raniere’s child. She assisted Mr. Raniere in recruiting her younger sister, Cami, into the harem and supported the imprisonment of her other sister, Daniella, because she would not join the harem.

Marianna is one of the leaders of the slave-women of DOS. Despite her close friendship with Mr. Raniere, he was nevertheless smart enough to get collateral on her. [He is after all – by self-acclamation – the smartest man in the world]. She may be a friend today, but tomorrow she may decide to talk. [It can’t hurt to have collateral on her, Mr. Raniere knows.]

Nicki Clyne Harem member, former actress. DOS slave.

3. Nicki Clyne: Former actress. Original member of DOS and a long-term harem member. Has become DOS slave – and also has her own pod of slaves. Has given collateral that prevents her from disclosing the secrets of DOS. Has done more to recruit slaves than any women in the harem other than Allison Mack. Said to be very angry about the secrets of DOS becoming public.

Rosa Laura Junco

2. Rosa Laura Junco: Married but still an active member of DOS. Likely branded – and has her own slave pod. Has given collateral that makes it impossible for her to leave DOS. Her husband may not know much of the details. She lives in Half Moon near Albany, but is originally from Mexico.

She has hosted secret gatherings to get women to give collateral – and is currently conducting classes for teenage girls. Her father is the famous Mexican publisher Alejandro Junco. His credibility has helped his daughter persuade other women to give damning photos and confessions – and agree to be branded on their pubic region. Mr. Junco certainly has a dichotomous personality. On the one hand, he fights for freedom in Mexico – and on the other, he supports his daughter’s fight to enslave women in America. Human branding and giving collateral are two things that most people would assume Mr. Junco would be against. But people are complicated creatures.

Leader of DOS. Harem member. Slave to Mr. Raniere. Has slave pods of six women; each of the six have to find six more slaves. Miss Mack is ‘not sexy skinny but concentration camp skinny." Known as one of the “bobble-heads” – for her head appears too big for her emaciated body. Miss Mack is fond of this quote from Rumi, “Beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I'll meet you there.”

Allison Mack:

Allison Mack. Leader of DOS – and an ultra-loyal member of Mr. Raniere’s harem. Most likely to be arrested of all the slaves of DOS. A slave to Mr. Raniere but has multiple slave pods of six women each. Each of her slaves is required to find six more slaves. Miss Mack is on a 500 calorie diet that is actually causing her to look “not sexy skinny but concentration camp skinny,” a friend says. Known now as one of the “bobble-heads” because her head appears too big for her emaciated body. Miss Mack is fond of this quote from Rumi, “Beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I’ll meet you there.” She has led the charge to enslave women into DOS and bend them into obedience to her master Mr. Raniere. Jness videos

Allison Mack:

https://vimeo.com/64582055https://vimeo.com/64612980

Testimonial section; features Allison Mack

https://www.exoeso.com

If she is arrested, some are saying she will go down in history as one of the martyrs for the saintly cause.

Sources say Nora de la Ghande has not been admitted into DOS but she is said to be exactly the kind of candidate they seek to keep expanding. She is deeply involved with coaching and bringing new people into the world of Keith Raniere, which is the gateway to DOS. At last report she is not branded nor has she given collateral. But that could change at any time. Right now, Dr. Roberts is terrified, according to sources, and branding has been temporarily suspended.

Sources say Nora de la Ghande has not been admitted into DOS but is said to be exactly the kind of candidate they need to keep expanding. She is deeply involved with coaching at ESP and bringing new people into the world of Keith Raniere, which is the gateway to DOS. At last report she is not branded nor given collateral. But that could change. Right now, Dr. Roberts is terrified, according to sources, and branding has been temporarily suspended.

The hot iron burns initials and leaves a lasting scar.

IF YOU NEED HELP ESCAPING OR LEAVING DOS OR ANY GROUP ASSOCIATED WITH KEITH RANIERE AND COLLECTING YOUR COLLATERAL, THERE ARE “TOOLS” AVAILABLE. YOU HAVE OPTIONS AND THAT INCLUDES LEAVING PEACEFULLY AND GETTING YOUR COLLATERAL RETURNED. AND NOT BEING TORMENTED, HOUNDED, SUED OR BLACKMAILED BY MR. RANIERE.

FEEL FREE TO CONTACT THIS WRITER FOR MORE INFORMATION.

All calls will remain confidential.

Supporters of Mr. Raniere are also free to call to discuss and dispute any of the findings in any of the reports. They will be treated with respect and courtesy.

Attorneys or process servers who wish to serve this author on behalf of Mr. Raniere are invited to contact him to arrange for quick and efficient service.

Frank Parlato – phone: 716-990-5740. Email: frankparlato@gmail.co

Health warning:

Branded women are advised to see their doctor [not Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O.]. Reports of several cases of improper branding caused by women squirming and wiggling when held down by the naked women. Unsteady branding may have adverse effect on ovaries. Combined with low calorie diet, causing early menopause, the procedure could be catastrophic. Please see a physician! [other than Dr. Roberts].If the scar has not healed properly, even after several months., please contact your physician.