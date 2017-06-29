Allison Mack has risen with Keith Raniere's organization. She leads DOS, the women's slave group dedicated to following the teachings of Mr. Raniere.

At this point in time, it might be fair to say that Allison Mack needs help.

From Allison Mack

Allison Mack may not need the kind of help offered in classes offered in ESP

Allison Mack may need the kind of help that is not offered in ESP classes.

It is not well known, but Keith Raniere took his IQ test home with him and returned it after more than a week. The IQ test was created by something called the Mega Society which offered unsupervised IQ tests. The person taking the text can take it home and return it anytime with one year. The Mega Society operates on the honor system and does not guarantee that anyone who take the take home IQ test did not get help from anyone else. Mr. Raniere told the Albany Times Union that Mega test takers are on the honor system. Mr. Raniere sole claim to having the highest IQ is an unsupervised, take home, IQ test, taken 25 plus years ago, designed by an unaccredited society. At the end of the day, people will have to make up their own minds as to whether Mr.. Raniere did the IQ test by himself. But sources say that Karen Unterreiner, Gina Hutchinson and other women helped him with the test. In one respect, doesn't that make him smarter than the other guys who did all the work by themselves?

Although he doesn’t publicize it. the reality is that Keith Raniere took his IQ test home with him – and returned it after more than a week. The IQ test was created by something called the Mega Society, which offers unsupervised IQ tests. The person taking the text takes it home – and then returns it anytime with one year. The Mega Society operates on the honor system and does not guarantee that anyone who takes its IQ test did not get help from anyone else. Mr. Raniere told the Albany Times Union that Mega test takers are on the honor system. Mr. Raniere claims to having the highest IQ in the world – a claim that appears to be solely based on his score on an unsupervised, take-home, IQ test, taken 25 plus years ago, that was designed by an unaccredited and obscure society. At the end of the day, people will have to trust Mr.. Raniere that he answered the questions on the IQ test all by himself. But sources say that Karen Unterreiner, Gina Hutchinson and several other women helped him with the test. In one respect, however, doesn’t that make him smarter than the other dumb guys who had to answer all those hard questions by themselves?

Keith Raniere is the man who devised the DOS program.

Keith Raniere is a man who thinks deep thoughts. One of his deep thoughts led to the creation of DOS.

Miss Mack seems to refer to branding in some of her blogs and tweets.

June 13 Blog

Cold sweats. Constantly. The anxiety of being caught makes my heart thrum like a hummingbird. Someday I will be discovered. I will be found out!

I peak through the crack in the door of the closet I have shoved myself. It’s stuffy and I can barely breath…. Why am I so nervous?

Because I am a fugitive on the run from intimacy and the fear of showing those pit stains and blood….

Tweet:

So look at the failures, lean into them and find the lesson deep within the pain.

June 17 Blog

… We run in the opposite direction of any feeling of discomfort or physical feeling of threat, and yet – emotional pain has never killed anyone … Brace yourself for the pain. Grin joyfully, and bring it on.



June 24:

I went for a long walk today and heard them being pushed into one another. The leaves were talking. It felt like the whole street was whispering secrets.

June 25











Everybody can be great… because anybody can serve….

June 28

… More often than not I am spinning in my head consumed with thoughts about what are others are thinking of me… The noise in my head is so loud that I can’t hear anything other than the feedback bouncing off the inside of my skull. … that voice in my head now seems irrelevant.

Dr. Danielle Roberts, D.O.

Sources say that Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O. performs the Female Pubic Branding for the women of DOS and is a slave to Keith Raniere.