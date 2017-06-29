Calling Brandon Porter: What’s up Doc? A more noble civilization, needed

Dr. Brandon Porter

A man of science and ethics? Dr. Brandon Porter is said to be following in the footsteps of his mentor, scientist Keith Raniere.

Brandon Porter, like his master, Keith Raniere, says he is a scientist.

Like Mr. Raniere, he is supported fully by Clare Bronfman, a wealthy heiress of the Seagram Liquors fortune.

Brandon Porter works for Miss Bronfman’s Ethical Science Foundation, which is based on the conceptual teachings and discoveries of Mr. Raniere.

The Ethical Science Foundation is owned and controlled by Clare Bronfman, which means it is owned and controlled by Mr, Raniere, which means Brandon Porter takes his orders from Mr. Raniere.

He has been employed there for almost eight years, since September 2009.

Brandon Porter is also a Medical Doctor.

It is unclear just what he does at the Ethical Science Foundation.

Sources say he has conducted human experiments in ESP classes, on students who were not aware that actual experiments were being conducted.

Most of his work seems to be top secret since little if anything seems to be published on what he has accomplished.

Dr. Porter writes of his work for Miss Bronfman – under the guidance of scientist Raniere: “I’m working to use the process of science to research, explore, and verify methods for moving humanity towards a more noble civilization.”

Two years earlier, in 2007, Keith Raniere conceptualized the Ethical Humanitarian Foundation, which he said was “…a private, not ­for ­profit foundation supporting endeavors that promote embracing humanity, developing ethics, and moving humankind towards a more noble civilization.”

That is also funded by Clare Bronfman.

In August 2008, Mr. Raniere conceptualized the World Ethical Foundations Consortium (WEFC), “…a non ­profit initiative dedicated to building a compassionate, ethical humanity.”

That too was funded by Miss Bronfman.

It is not clear what role Dr. Porter has in supporting the work of Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O., who recently gained attention for her work with the women’s group DOS [Dominant Over Submissive].

It is unclear whether Dr. Porter believes DOS is “…moving humanity towards a more noble civilization.”

It is also not known whether Dr. Porter supports the practice of human pubic branding as performed by Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O. and other work done at DOS such as the collection of blackmail material on the women to keep them from telling the secrets of DOS.

Dr. Roberts D.O. is deeply involved in another of Mr. Raniere’s teaching concepts which is also funded by Miss Bronfman which is called “exo|eso”.

Exo/eso is described as “…an eight platform program of total awareness and mastery of the physical, emotional and thought realms. It is a foundational map of how to use the mind-body complex.”

While her sister was imprisoned upstairs , Camila Fernandez head teacher for Rainbow Cultural Gardens taught children downstairs.

While her sister was imprisoned upstairs, illegal alien Camila Fernandez, head teacher for Rainbow Cultural Gardens, taught children downstairs in this modest home owned by Clare Bronfman and Nancy Salzman.

Keith Raniere has fine words for humanity.

Keith Raniere has fine words for humanity which, if followed, he says will bring about a more noble civilization.

{Critics of the exo/eso program say the description above is poorly written: It should be rewritten as: “An expensive multi-level marketing program that will help you lose awareness and give Keith Raniere mastery of your physical, emotional and thought realms. It is a foundational map for him to control your mind-body complex.”]

Danielle Roberts taught exo/eso classes.

When Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O. is not branding women slaves of DOS with a hot iron branding knife, she is teaching women how to have their minds and bodies mastered.

Mr. Raniere describes Rainbow Cultural Gardens as “…a highly innovative child development program designed to promote children’s cultural, linguistic, emotional, physical and problem-solving potential.”

Mr. Raniere goes on to write on his bio page of “The program’s unprecedented success has drawn the attention of child development experts, private investors and dignitaries from the United States and Mexico.”

Sara Bronfman says it in her own words, “Our mission [is] to support endeavors that help us to embrace our humanity, build our ethics, and move us towards a more noble civilization…. It is our hope the effects of such a shift in thinking and process will set a new course for humanity; steering us towards a more noble civilization.”

Nancy Salzman sums it up differently: “The mission of NXIVM is to help transform and, ultimately, be an expression of the noble civilization of humans.”

Rainbow Cultural Gardens was taught by Camilla Fernandez, a high school graduate who was living in the US illegally. She is a native of Mexico.

The school was on the first floor at 12 Wilton Court in Clifton Park, NY.

While Camilla taught children downstairs, speaking to them in Spanish, her sister, Daniella Fernandez, was imprisoned upstairs in a bedroom because she would not join Mr. Raniere’s harem.

Mr. Raniere had trained Daniella to hack into computers and she did so for Clare Bronfman who wanted to spy on her father, the late Edgar Bronfman, Sr.

Daniella did not want to do Mr. Raniere’s hacking. She also did not want to be his harem slave. Her sister, Marianna Fernandez, was already one of Mr. Raniere’s harem women.

Mr. Raniere then chose to have Daniella imprisoned until she realized she belonged to him. She was a stubborn woman – and remained imprisoned for 18 months before escaping with the help of her father and Kristin Keeffe, the mother of Mr. Raniere’s own child.

Miss Keeffe herself later fled from Mr. Raniere to avoid being imprisoned. Although she took considerable risks in aiding Daniella Fernandez’s escape, it tormented her to see the young lady – then about 22 years old – imprisoned in a room without human contact.

Daniella’s sister, Camilla, and her brother, Adrian “Fluffy” Fernandez, helped to enforce the imprisonment and brought food to Daniella daily and left it outside her home prison door on the second floor of 12 Wilton Court.

Then Camilla would go back downstairs and teach children while he was busy at work at the Ethical Science Foundation building “a more noble civilization.”

Dr. Porter is a also a Coach with Executive Success Programs and a protege of Mr. Raniere.

Here are Dr. Porter’s profiles at St. Peter’s Hospital and Linkedin:

http://www.sphcs.org/ourhospitalistteam

https://www.linkedin.com/in/brandon-porter-10b3089

Here are some of the logos for the various companies that are designed by Mr. Raniere to bring about a more noble civilization.

"I think: therefore I am" -Vanguard.

“Fear is the tool of violence, violence itself is not the problem. It’s the fear of violence and how it controls people.” -Keith Raniere.