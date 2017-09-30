Loretta Garza’s $585,000 home comes courtesy of human child experiment called Rainbow

It cannot be said that no one connected to Keith Raniere ever makes money.

Longtime Raniere disciple, Loretta Garza Davila is living in a large home in Half Moon, New York. She bought 15 Farmview Lane in August 2015 for a reported $585,000.

Loretta, whose nickname is Lola, was Nancy Salzman’s personal assistant more than 10 years ago. She is now in charge, however – at least on paper – of of Raniere’s human child experiment known as the Rainbow Cultural Garden.

Rainbow is entirely based on an untested child development theory where “nannies” are hired to speak to small children in seven different languages during the course of each week. The only qualification to be a “nanny” is that you be able to speak in your native language.

For the price of more than $100,000 per child per year, the seven nannies, each hailing from different countries, take care of the Rainbow children in blocks of 13-hours per week.

Each one speaks to the children exclusively in her native language – and the children’s parents are advised not to speak to their children during the 90-plus hours per week the nannies are working.

The program was devised by Keith Raniere who cannot speak any language other than English. Dr. Brandon Porter devised a method to test its efficacy. Remarkably, the testing methodology or the test results have never been published.

After several years of Rainbow, some children are unable to speak any language well – and others cannot even speak their native language coherently.

Loretta is unmarried, and has no children. Some years ago, Keith allowed her to join his inner circle of women. She is a DOS slave and was branded on her vagina with the initials of Keith Raniere. She lives alone in her elegant home.

Loreta Garza

Loretta Garza was once a desired part of the Raniere harem. But she grew old.





Loreta Garza and Melissa Rodriguez - DOS slaves. Loreta is in the t-shirt business now? She ran Rainbow in the USA before fleeing the US to go back to Mexico.

Loretta [left] with Melissa Rodriguez. Both women are branded on their pubic region with the initials of Keith Raniere. As DOS slaves, they must obey Keith Raniere at the cost of their safety and in deference to him, even if it means they must break the law. Loretta has aged a bit since her ‘rise’ in Raniere world. While she no longer attracts Keith to her bedroom, she has a much nicer bedroom than she had before.





If this guy had herpes and I am not saying he does, but if he had it, he would give it to you as fast as he could say 'cum on your face' and you know it damn well. He would even tell you that this is for your own good.

Keith Raniere was once willing to mentor Lola in a private setting.

The bi-level home has 4700 Sq. Ft.

Open 1st floor, w/ vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, wainscoting, plantation shutters, office & spacious kitchen w/ granite, tile and S/S appliances, 3 Bedrooms incl. large Master suite. Bonus sun room, trex deck, to a beautiful heated in ground pool landscaped w/ stone, stamped concrete and lighting. Lower level includes a full kitchen/Bar, 2 large bedrooms and bath.

Slide from V-Week from his thankful students.