Expian: Women warned about Keith, Clare, Lauren and Allison

Editor’s note: The following is from a former Espian [Expian] who was once a so-called “harem member” and, thus, part of the “circle of women” who cater to every need and whim of ESP founder Keith Raniere.

If you are woman who has sex with Keith, be warned.

He convinces all his women to lie to his other women. His other women may act nice to you, but what you don’t know is that he has completely and utterly demonized and disparaged you to other woman in his harem.

It would shock the shit out of you if you knew what they really think of you. They are all coached to “ACT” super nice and supportive to you.

They are all fools too.

Do the math. What each woman doesn’t realize is this: Keith does the same thing to each and every woman with whom he has sex.

Every woman, behind their back, is demonized to the rest of the harem. Each woman thinks she is the star and that every other woman is a disastrous failure, and Keith is only with the others because he is a spiritual martyr and took them on to help them.

Each woman thinks she is the one who will save Keith from all these other women failures who have burdened his spirit.

If you are having sex with Keith, or have had sex with him: All the other women he’s involved with hate you and will do everything to facilitate you to fail in life in every way.

Ignore their false niceties.

Is Clare Bronfman your boss? Run. She wants to financially destroy you.

Is Allison Mack your leader in some way? Run, she wants to eliminate you. Do you think she wants to share Keith with you or anyone else?

Are you getting EM’d by Lauren, Nancy, or Karen? Run, they are jealous beyond words. They wish you were gone. Do not trust anything they say, or any opinions they have. They want you to fail.

Yet the truth is every other woman Keith is having sex with is told: You are the failure. You are the ‘fuckup’. You are his cross to bare.

Lauren Salzman thinks this.

Clare Bronfman thinks this.

Every woman in Keith’s harem thinks she is Keith’s savior and will marry him and have his special, spiritual golden children as the reward for all her endurance of these horrible fucked up other women Keith is martyring himself for.

Allison Mack thinks this.

Ask yourselves? What horrible things has Keith said about his other women to you?

What disparaging things have your heard from anyone in the group about other women?

What makes you think that Keith and the other women are all not saying the same things about you?

Lauren Salzman in Wakaya Island, Fiji.

Lauren Salzman on a visit to Wakaya Island, Fiji. If Lauren ever has to relocate here, she will be a guest in the home of Keith’s true love, Clare Bronfman. And subject to her rules.

The women are all told that Keith wants to be only with them, but takes on the other women to help them spiritually.

The women are all told by Keith that he wants to be only with them, but he must take on the other women to help them spiritually.

Pam Arstikaitis

Pam Arstikaitis knows that Keith only wants to be with her, but he is such a great spiritual soul that he has to sacrifice himself by having sex with the other women to help them. As soon as he helps them enough, Keith will be beside Pam till the end.

Keith Raniere was an East Coast Judo Champion he said

Keith Raniere says he is working to find methods to build a ‘more noble civilization.’

Allison Mack - she'll be a show stopped.

Allison Mack gets sad because Keith has to help so many women for the sake of the mission. He wants to be only with her, but he has to sacrifice himself for the mission to save the world. But she is jealous of the other women, even though she knows he is only with them to help them – and that he really only enjoys being with her.

There are many inscrutable ways that Vanguard teaches women. Allison Mack knows that Vanguard wants to be with her but he has to teach the other women and take on their spiritual failings. This is his nature.

Allison Mack always brightens up after Keith mentors her. She knows Vanguard wants to be only with her but he has to teach the other women. Allison knows he will spend more time with her soon and they will marry and live happily ever after. She only started DOS to help the women realize that Keith is her husband and not theirs.





Ivy Nevares [far right] with her friends at NXIVM. Lauren Salzman [left].

Ivy Nevares [far right] has known for 15 years that Keith wants to marry her and have babies with her just as soon as he finishes helping the mixed up women. Lauren Salzman [left] knows that Keith really wants to marry her and have babies and will do so just as soon as he can heal the mixed up women.

Clare Bronfman and Nicki Clyne: Some say Nicki is Pean Onyu while others think Clare is in reality Monte Blu.

Clare Bronfman [r] with DOS slave Nicki Clyne. Clare knows she is the true wife of Keith and someday soon, maybe on Wakaya Island, the two will be together – without the cumbersome distraction of other, less advanced women. Clare may bring Nicki along since she only gets paid $15 per hour and they will need slaves to serve them in paradise.



