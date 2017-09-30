Expian: ‘Keith thrills at degrading women’

Editor’s note: The following is from a former Espian [Expian] who once was a so-called ‘harem member’ -or member of the ‘circle of women’ of ESP founder Keith Raniere. When she first submitted these comments, I did not know her identity. She has since revealed her identity; I verified it. Therefore, these comments have the value of being made by someone with firsthand knowledge of the world and harem of Keith Raniere.

By Miss ‘EX’

All the women in Keith’s harem, especially Allison Mack, think they are his salvation, and only they will have his special babies.

No matter how many other women they know Keith is having sex with, they all think they are the special one.

The big secret behind this is that Keith says this to every woman.

That is why there will never be a Sister Wives Club. These women are competing against each other, to be the special woman.

The Sister Wives pretend to be nice, but secretly they hate each other.

They are spurred on by Keith who says degrading, horrible things behind the back of each woman to other women in the harem. He pits everyone against each other.

He gets off on this.

Not only do these women have the degradation of being part of a harem, but they end up alone. No sisterhood, no friends, no money, nothing.

Why does Keith do this? Keith’s endgame is not success for ESP. He has no endgame. He has only an unquenchable appetite for the slow degradation and control of women.

Every aspect of the Executive Success Programs and NXIVM business models revolve in every way, shape and form around Keith’s insatiable desire to ensnare, control, and destroy women.

The only way Keith can ensnare women is through the help of the women already in his circle and with the lure of self improvement found in ESP.

This is not Keith acting solo. The main way Keith gets off and thrills in satiating his impulses and urges is through the line bending of other women to be complicit in his degradation of new women.

It’s not enough to degrade and torture one new woman. The real thrill is to convince his present circle of women to do the degrading and torture of the new women for him.

Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, and Karen Unterreiner are decades into pimping and lying to new NXIVM women recruits for Keith.

Nancy, Lauren, and Karen will lie straight to the faces of earnest, well meaning new women who came sincerely seeking their personal growth.

They know full well that they are trying to ensnare the new woman. They do this for Keith, who gets off on this.

After the death of Pam Cafritz, another longtime pimp for Keith, Allison Mack became the new chief degrader of women. That is why Keith was not at the branding ceremonies. He is too busy thrilling in his ability to get Nancy, Lauren, Karen, and now Allison Mack to do it for him.

DOS blackmail and branding ratcheted it up to a brand new level.

Allison Mack: Did she invent DOS all by herself?

Allison Mack graduated to the number one recruiter of new women for Keith Raniere.

Mother and daughter Nancy and Lauren Salzman -

Mother and daughter pimps. Nancy and Lauren Salzman.

Keith Raniere with three of his inner circle: Karen Unterreiner, Pam Cafritz and Barbara Jeske. {Cafrtiz and Jeske died.]

Chief enablers of targeting women into the love cult of Keith Raniere: Karen Unterreiner, Keith Raniere, Pam Cafritz and Barbara Jeske. {Cafrtiz and Jeske died.]

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