Leaked Document: Raniere template of 2010 letter to DA: Arrest Barbara Bouchey for hate speech

Barbara Bouchey

Barbara Bouchey said things about Keith Raniere that, if Raniere ruled the world, would be punishable by incarceration.

A document obtained by Frank Report offers another insight into the secretive cult of Keith Raniere – and documents the viciousness with which he pursues his “enemies”.

The document, a template for his followers to send to the Saratoga District Attorney, dated October 26, 2010, reveals that Mr. Raniere was trying to orchestrate the indictment of Barbara Bouchey, a former member of NXIVM and a former girlfriend.

Miss Bouchey held the rank of Green Sash at the time of her split from Mr. Raniere in 2009.

The late Pamela Cafritz, another top ranking member of NXIVM [Purple Sash], sent the following by email to followers of Mr. Raniere with instructions that they should fill in the blanks and forward it to the District Attorney of Saratoga County.

When Ms. Bouchey left NXIVM, she left with eight other women – and collectively they asked for payment of monies owed to them from NXIVM or Mr. Raniere.

Ms. Bouchey sought the return of $1.6 million which she said Mr. Raniere borrowed from her. Mr. Raniere countered that Miss Bouchey had given him the money. He admitted he ‘lost’ the entire sum in the commodities market.

Miss Bouchey said [along with other eight women who left NXIVM] in an email that if he did not return the money, she [and the eight other women] would expose him for financial improprieties, and the fact that he hid, from most of his students, that he was having sexual relationships with a circle of women, many of whom were the High Rank of NXIVM. The women who were secretly having sexual relationships with Mr. Raniere were teaching the NXIVM students. The lie that was told by High Rank of NXIVM was that Mr. Raniere was monk-like and lived for the welfare of humanity

Below is the text [and on this link is a photo of the actual template sent to followers to prompt Ms. Bouchey arrested. Mr. Raniere may have composed the template or at least approved it, for no action like this would be undertaken without his consent in NXIVM.

When Pam Cafritz, his long time wing woman was ill, he told followers privately that if she had only listened to him and ate less and ran more miles, she would not have committed an ethical breach, which caused her cancer. For after all, Keith teachers, cancer is just an outward sign of an inner conflict. Pam failed him. Too bad for Pam.

The late Pam Cafritz served Mr. Raniere as his wing woman and patsy.

Here is the template:

First Last

Address

City, State Zip

October 26, 2010

Hon. James A. Murphy, III

Saratoga County District Attorney

Office of the Saratoga County District Attorney 25 West High Street

Ballston Spa, NY 12020

Dear District Attorney Murphy:

IDENTIFICATION [As a resident of Saratoga County/As a member of NXIVM/ Your choice of identification or none], I am writing to urge you to [STATEMENT OF INTENT] immediately intervene on behalf of/take immediate action on behalf of/do all in your power to protect] Nancy Salzman, members of NXIVM and myself.

STATE BJB CRIME [Barbara J. Bouchey, a former member, threatened to publicly discredit the organization and its leaders if her attempts to extort monies from NXIVM in early 2009 were unsuccessful. She acted upon threat [STATE PRESS/BLOGGER HATE CRIMES [The organization, and in particular Ms. Salzman and founder Keith Raniere, have since been the target of a hate campaign carried out by Ms. Bouchey. local press and local blogger John Tighe.]

STATE DAMAGES TO YOURSELF [If applicable, include any personal examples of hate repercussions against you because of your association to NXIVM; these things should not be trivial.]

EDIFY NANCY AND KEITH; STATE DAMAGES TO THEM AND CONCERNS FOR THEIR SAFETY [Ms. Bouchey has persisted in destroying the good names of Ms. Salzman and Mr. Raniere, whom I have known since December 2001. I know them both to be honorable, upright, conscientious, responsible members of society. The attacks against them have escalated to the point where they have received multiple death threats and physical attacks, leading me to be extremely concerned for their safety and well-being. STATE DAMAGES TO OTHER NXIANS [Furthermore, Ms. Bouchey’s publicly discrediting key individuals within NXIVM, our membership and endeavors has led many of us to no longer speak openly about our ties to the organization, for fear of discrimination and persecution.] REQUEST CONFIDENTIALITY (IN BOLD) [Please understand I am even concerned writing this letter may put me at greater risk, and it is with this in mind that I ask you to please keep the contents of this letter, as well as my personal information, confidential.]

STATE YOUR AFFILIATION TO NXIVM AND THE VALUE IT PROVIDES TO YOU/CAPITAL REGION [Include number of years you have been affiliated with the organization.]

STATE COSTS OF B.J.B’s ACTIONS; PERSONAL APPEAL TO DA [Ms. Bouchey’ s quest to destroy NXIVM has been costly beyond measure to my friends and I, draining us of precious time, resources and peace of mind. She must be stopped. It is with the greatest respect to you as a public official and trust in your power as District Attorney that I turn to you for help.]

CALL TO ACTION: PROSECUTE BJB AND END HATE CAMPAIGN (I implore you to take all necessary steps to arrest and prosecute Barbara J. Bouchey under the appropriate laws, and to do whatever is in your power to halt the hate campaign against Mr. Raniere and our organization.]

Sincerely yours,

***

Keith Raniere was an East Coast Judo Champion he said

Keith Raniere says he is working to find methods to build a ‘more noble civilization.’

***

The template had, in my opinion, several purposes:

To try to persuade the DA to arrest Miss Bouchey.

To enroll his followers into the effort to punish Miss Bouchey

To advance the argument that everything she said was a lie [and, therefore, hide the truth from them that he did have a sex cult within the inner circle of women and that he had lost millions of dollars in students’ money]

At least subliminally, to show his followers who might also be thinking of leaving that they better not make any trouble or he would get the group working to destroy them. [Today, this is well-known among his followers and one of the reasons, when people leave, they shift from adoring their Vanguard, to being in utter terror of him]

***

A few notes.

Exaggerration

The Template says “Ms. Salzman and founder Keith Raniere, have … been the target of a hate campaign carried out by Ms. Bouchey…

“Ms. Bouchey has persisted in destroying the good names of Ms. Salzman and Mr. Raniere”

[O]ur membership … no longer speak openly about our ties to the organization, for fear of discrimination and persecution.”

Lies

“The attacks against them have escalated to the point where they have received multiple death threats and physical attacks leading me to be extremely concerned for their safety and well-being.

False Fear

“I am even concerned writing this letter may put me at greater risk… I ask you to please keep the contents of this letter, as well as my personal information, confidential.

Free speech is a crime in the world of Keith Raniere.

“I implore you to take all necessary steps to arrest and prosecute Barbara… under the appropriate laws, and to do whatever is in your power to halt the hate campaign against Mr. Raniere and our organization.

Speech is not a crime, even if you say something hateful even about Vanguard.

Mariana Fernandez

Mariana Fernandez lived with Keith and Pam Cafritz.

Finally, it is worth noting that Keith Raniere had it given out among the rank and file students that the two women he lived with, Miss Cafritz [the supposed author of the template] and another woman, Mariana Fernandez, were lesbians. This was done to obfuscate any assumptions that his living with two attractive women, who were also his students, might make him less monk-like.

Vanguard, and integrity.

Keith Raniere has owned Nancy Salzman for years. But that ownership may now be rescinded.

Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman 2009.

Vanguard [above] was paid more than $100,000 per hour to coach highest level executives,

Artist’s conception [not a real picture] “Trust me I’m your Vanguard.”