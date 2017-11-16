Picture says 1000 words: Kristin Kreuk, Mack onstage with Raniere banner behind

Actresses Kristin Kreuk, Nicki Clyne and Allison Mack perform as volunteers in an a-Cappella concert for Keith Raniere in Albany, Dec. 2007. Note Keith Raniere's name in the background. Raniere was accused of using the concert and the actresses as an attempt to recruit college students into NXIVM.

For those who argue that Kristin Kreuk never worked to promote the rise of sex cult leader, woman abuser and pedophile Keith Raniere, please observe: The lady on the left is Kristin Kreuk, the lady in the middle is Nicki Clyne, and to the right is Allison Mack….

Then kindly observe the banner behind them…. Keith Raniere featured…

Check out the You Tube Video



