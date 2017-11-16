Famed German Magazine “STERN” reports: ‘A bizarre cult scandal shakes the US’

The story of Keith Raniere continues to spread all over the world:

The German magazine STERN has published:

That translates to:

US Secret Society: This is how the bizarre sex sect with branding and Hollywood stars works

The article is in German and is by Gernot Kramper. There is also an interesting vid.eo

Here is the Online Translator version into English of the STERN article:

Disguised as a self-help group for women, a secret Sado Maso sect is said to have spread in the US. The daughter of a “Dynasty” actress is said to be trapped in the organization.

A bizarre cult scandal shakes the US. The private online report by Frank Parlato revealed the structures of the sex cult. The sect is said to have recruited its members through brainwashing and simple extortion. About 70 to 80 women are said to be trapped inside.

The actress Catherine Oxenberg from the series “Dynasty” claims that the group also influenced her young daughter, India. She is said to have met with prosecutors in New York and made serious allegations against the alleged leader of the cult, Keith Raniere. “I was pissed off when I heard about it,” Oxenberg said. She noticed, because of the sect membership, her 26-year-old daughter India, because of the required diet, is emaciated. India told her mother that she did not have a menstrual period for one year and that her hair fell out. The daughter firmly believed that these exercises would strengthen her character.

India posted on Facebook: “I’m fine, just great … These are my friends and colleagues.”

The revelations came in mid-year through former member Frank Parlato. Parlato spent about a year working for the public part of the self-help group NXIVM. In June, he published his first entry under the heading “Branded Slaves and Master Raniere”. Parlato himself is involved in legal disputes with group members. His revelations are motivated by personal motives, but are now confirmed by former members of the cult.

Well-known self-help group

Headquartered in Albany, NXIVM is represented throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. Since the 1990s, about 16,000 people have attended the courses. Here, mental and emotional barriers are to be eliminated, thereby the members are better able to realize themselves and become more successful. Most participants go through these workshops without further ties to the group. Parlato says the self-help courses only serve to recruit rich, famous or good-looking women for the inner circle. The real trick should be that the inner circle first appears as a pure group of women. And only women are used to pull other women under the spell of the group. “The whole thing is sold as something fascinating, a group for women.

He told the Sun that women were afraid of abandoning the cult because they feared that their most intimate secrets would be made public.













In The New York Times

The New York Times (Inside a Secretive Group Where Women Are Branded) talked to ex-members of the cult. In the sheet they described how the reception rituals of the secret sorority ran. In order to gain access to the inner circle, the women had to blackmail themselves and deliver intimate nude shots, but also make financial commitments. The secret group of women should pay homage to a crude Sado Maso cult. According to Parlato, women must follow strict diets of 500 to 800 calories per day, because cult leader Raniere prefers lean women. New “slaves” are to be violently branded, so Parlato. On his unveiling page he shows the brand marks of numerous women. The intricate lines of the brand marks are supposed to represent the initials of the cult leaders. “They are not branded immediately,” Parlato told the Sun. ” The branding comes as a surprise. You are told that you get a small tattoo. But then a doctor takes this hot iron. The sign looks like a symbol, but it’s actually Raniere’s initials – KR and an actress. “For legal reasons, the name of the star is not mentioned, but it should have been an important member for new recruiting.

Power and secrecy

Canadian actress Sarah Edmondson confirmed in the “New York Times” the revelations Parlato made about the branding ritual. She, too, was lured with the power of a Masonic type connection. She was promised that secretly the Sisterhood would be able to decide elections and influence the course of history. Also, she was told that she would only get a small tattoo as part of the inauguration. She had to undress and lay on a massage table while three other women held her by the legs and shoulders. Then they had to say the following: “Master, please brand me, it’s an honor for me.” A doctor then made the complicated brand with a medical device, not a branding iron. That should take about 20 to 30 minutes. As long as screams and the smell of burning flesh filled the room. “I was screaming and crying all the time,” Edmondson told The New York Times.





Full Screen

Sarah Edmondson was an important member of NXIVM.

© Sarah Edmondson

The objective of this and other rituals is a mental alienation of women from her body. As part of this brainwashing the budding nurses would also see gruesome movies with shots of murdered and dismembered women.

Legal steps have been silted up so far

Rumors of brainwashing and manipulation at NXIVM have been around earlier. But only when the secret sisterhood and the branding ritual was made public, several members left the group and talked about the practices. Earlier criminal charges against the cult leader and involved doctors were not pursued because the acts were carried out with the consent of the women alleged.

The association NXIVM rejects all allegations and announced itself legal action.

***

Stern Magazine is published in Hamburg, Germany, by Gruner + Jahr. It is a weekly news magazine. Its first issue appeared on August 1, 1948. Its print circulation as of 2014 was 750,810. It also has a large online viewership.