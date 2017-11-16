Info on A Cappella, recruiting for Raniere by Kristin Kreuk

An ex NXIVM member writes to Frank Report:





I was looking for information on A Cappella and found this on Artvoice:





http://artvoice.com/2017/07/09/does-raniere-hide-shell-companies-through-domain-names-check-out-this-list-of-432-domain-names/#.WgctGWhSzLY





I also found a website that looks like it isn’t being taken care of any longer but has information on it that links Raniere to all things that matter.





http://www.worldethicalfoundations.org/keith_raniere.html





This needs to be copied before they can shut it down.





Now A Cappella





I know you did a story on A Cappella Innovations in 2016 but since the whole Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk thing is up for the taking right now, it might be good to run it again with the YouTube videos and some comments from folks who attended the event and found things not right for this type of event so they started to do research while they were there. Simply Human Actresses Kristin Kreuk, Nicki Clyne and Allison Mack perform as volunteers in an a-Cappella concert for Keith Raniere in Albany, Dec. 2007. Note Keith Raniere's name in the background. Raniere was accused of using the concert and the actresses as an attempt to recruit college students into NXIVM. Farouk Rojas has been singing up a storm for more than a decade, but has not gotten any further in his singing career. Women sing to the Vanguard at Vanguard Week They appeal to his mercy





Keith put together an A Cappella group called Simply Human and came up with a brainchild to get college students enrolled into NXIVM via a competition that was sponsored by NXIVM via the Bronfman’s called A Cappella Innovations. It would be under wraps and not look like a cult was sponsoring it.





I didn’t attend it, but thought it was such a stupid idea that they were spending all this money on crap like this and finally got what they were really up to when I could clear my brain.





I heard they were doing breakout groups during the competition and asking the groups questions to help them with their goals (yeah sure, how good of them right) Clare set up a foundation (see below to pay for it)





Here are some videos of promotion and them at the event + Youtube comments here.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amLPa8I1KU0





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAmSZ9WQaps





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGdSRjfqxAM





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ClIdYAPK7hw





The link to people who attended can be found on







http://z13.invisionfree.com/KKW/ar/t373.htm





http://forums.casa.org/viewtopic.php?f=3&t=4412

http://www.casa.org/node/18902





Clare set it up as a Charitable Organization, Educational Organization

Contributions are deductible

Organization which receives a substantial part of its support from a governmental unit or the general public

Read more: http://www.nonprofitfacts.com/NY/A-Cappella-Innovations-Inc.html#ixzz4y8ulY7ZV





you can see the form of the foundation here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amLPa8I1KU0



