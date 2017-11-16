Frank Report offers YouTube videos to provide another perspective on Vanguard

Some of these YouTube videos posted by Frank Report might be of interest to readers.

Keith Raniere explains he is a judo fighter…





Keith Raniere says he has had people killed…





Keith Raniere asks Emiliano Salinas if he thinks he is a murderer…





The Dalai Lama asks the media to investigate Keith Raniere…





Keith explains to Allison Mack about bad headlines in the New York Times…





Keith is so profoundly moving, he makes Allison Mack cry…





Keith Raniere says he is the worst coach in the world…



