Clare Bronfman’s Linked-in is fairy tales, pompous and pious names, and lies…

Clare Bronfman poses.

Clare Bronfman

On Linked-in, Clare Bronfman lists companies she claims to be actively involved in.

I ask readers not to laugh at the names.

She is president of Wisdom Systems. She is also president of Truth LLC.

She sits on the board of The Ethical Humanitarian Foundation and The Ethical Science Foundation. She is managing partner of Precision Development.

I am not sure what these entities accomplish. I wonder if Clare realizes how pretentious the names sound? It is almost like calling yourself Vanguard or something.

If the names are sophomoric, her descriptions are ludicrous.

According to her Linked-in account: Wisdom Systems combines “Wisdom and Systems to create efficiency, integrity and productivity in business.”

Truth, LLC “…is a media company dedicated to … documentary film, narrative film and television [about] remarkable individuals who are striving to improve humanity throughout the world.”

]What films has Truth LLC produced? Is there a film about Keith Raniere? What efficiency has Wisdom Systems developed?

The mission of the Ethical Humanitarian Foundation is “to support endeavors that help us to embrace our humanity, build our ethics, and move us towards a more noble civilization.”

Sounds big and mighty. What has this foundation done?

Clare also list on her Linked-in page, NXIVM, where she sits on the board. Unlike the others, NXIVM is a real company, or rather a cult, controlled by Keith Raniere, and funded by Clare. Vanity Fair reported back in 2011 that Keith Raniere swallowed up more than $150 million of their money. That was seven years ago.

Clare describes NXIVM on her Linked-in page as a “seminal company for various endeavors involving the creation of community-building spaces housing athletic, spa, and health and wellness facilities.”

So NXIVM builds spas?





No mention of life coaching seminars?

From what I can tell, Clare Bronfman’s Linked-in page is a fairy tale. The companies with their high sounding names seem to do nothing, if they exist at all.

Of the one company she truly spends her time with – NXIVM – she has given a misleading description. NXIVM is not in the wellness facilities business.

Overall the page is a stupid lie. This shows us that she is a true disciple of Keith Raniere.

Her bio on Linked-in admits of one truthful thing: “Clare continues to work with and receive guidance from Keith Raniere in various capacities.”

***

Typical Clare: of all the entities she lists on her Linked-in page, she devotes the most space to The Ethical Humanitarian Foundation.

Board Member Ethical Humanitarian Foundation January 2007 – Present (10 years 11 months) Albany, New York, United States It is our mission to support endeavors that help us to embrace our humanity, build our ethics, and move us towards a more noble civilization. Historically, the discovery of scientific thinking and logic created improvements in civilization. The enticement of these conveniences caused many influential people to forget the source of this thinking: Humanity. We believe transforming this thinking throughout the different branches of society; education, business, science and government is vital for the future of our children and future generations. We believe it is essential for our decision processes to evolve to a humanity first foundation. It is our hope the effects of such a shift in thinking and process will set a new course for humanity, steering us towards a more noble civilization.

Sound great. So what has Clare done to make this a reality? Let’s look at her IRS 990s, the reporting requirement of the IRS for foundations:

2007 Ethical Humanitarian

2008 Ethical Humanitarian

2009 Ethical Humanitarian

2010 Ethical Humanitarian

2011 Ethical Humanitarian

2012 Ethical Humanitarian

2013 Ethical Humanitarian

2014 Ethical Humanitarian

2015 Ethical Humanitarian

Other than one donation of $250,000 in 2007, the foundation seems to be have been inactive for 12 years. Transforming society at this rate will take an eon.

It’s funny, there is not a year since she knew Keith Raniere when she did not spend more than a million dollars in legal fees suing his enemies. But her donations to her foundation to change the world? A paltry$250,000.

Clare Bronfman keeps to her 'integrated' diet, those who know her say.

Clare Bronfman spends a lot of time running half marathons.

Clare Bronfman is the financial strength behind Keith Raniere.

Artist conception of Clare Bronfman.

Sexslave cult attorney, William F. Savino of Woods Oviatt Gilman (l) with sexcult client, Clare Bronfman (r).

Clare Bronfman walks into to court with shyster lawyer William Savino.

The Bronfman sisters are back together at Clifton Park. Clare has been paying for all of the teachings for several years. Now her sister is back to shoulder some of the burdens for Keith's constant failures. They are failures in the eyes of the world, but both sisters know he is the world's most ethical man.

Clare Bronfman, whose blood-lust in litigation is said to be surpassed only by Keith Raniere.

Clare and Sara Bronfman

The game changers for Keith Raniere, Clare [l] and Sara Bronfman.

From the Vanity Fair Magazine, November 2010, Sara Bronfman (left), Clare Bronfman (right)

From the Vanity Fair Magazine, November 2010, Sara Bronfman (left), Clare Bronfman (right). The man in the blue shirt is Vanguard. The man below is Edgar Bronfman Sr. who called NXIVM a cult.