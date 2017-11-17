A message from an old friend to Sara Bronfman

Editor’s note: This was a comment posted on Saratoga in Decline on March 30, 2012. It seems to have been written by an eyewitness to what she or he describes.

March 30, 2012 was about a month or so after the series of articles in the Albany Times Union – “The Secrets of NXIVM” – showed that Keith Raniere is a pedophile, a gambler, and a vengeful abuser of women and the legal system. Never before had Keith Raniere seen such bad press. He survived it largely because of Sara and Clare Bronfman’s continued financial support. They chose to ignore it. Now, Keith Raniere is getting far more publicity than he did in early 2012. His crimes seem to be all becoming exposed. For the first time, it appears like not only he but the Bronfman sisters themselves may have legal jeopardy. Funny, the message of the writer below was ineffective in 2012. Maybe it will resonate this time.

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Sara,

Nancy Salzman with Sara Bronfman at V-Week 2017.

You should have gone with your initial gut instinct about this group and not let them convince you to wear the scarf. Your gut is always right. Your body knows before your head does when there’s a problem. Learn to listen to yourself.

It’s one of the many “yeses” they get you to agree to (classic sales technique) until you give them the big one – put me in your will (for you anyway).

You were someone of value to them (i.e., wealthy, don’t make the mistake of thinking it was about you). Your dissension, i.e. suppressiveness was met with a very special private group EM session or one on one with Nancy where they convince you it’s your issue, as was likely your experience. You came back a few days later in tears with the scarf on apologizing to the group for disrespecting everyone or some nonsense like that. It was pretty disappointing to see you had given in. I respected you for standing up for what you believed in … until you caved …

I was told by Nancy, in front of an entire group of people, that defiance is one of the most destructive character traits a person can have – more manipulation. (Their agenda is woven throughout what they euphemistically call their “curriculum”.) I would argue that defiance can also present as a survival instinct, which they are systematically attempting to short circuit. Their game is to shut your critical thought processes down to where you are totally second guessing and doubting yourself and follow them without question.

Worked on you and Clare didn’t it? You two were the perfect victims for them to exploit. See how persistencies pay off? They got ALL your money.

Have they ever taken responsibility for ANYTHING? It’s all deflected. They get what they want if you’re gullible enough to continue playing.

Don’t you understand how this all works? How they rope you in??? Read a book or two or three about how cults work. I know they tell you not to read books, the answers aren’t in books…more nonsense.

Yeah … Keith and Nancy have all the answers. She said once to think of them as parents. I digress, a book could be written about all the shit they shovel …

The intensives … it’s group hypnosis led by a trained, certified hypnotist. They don’t want trained mental health professionals in there for a reason. I had seen people come out of those ready to leave their families and loved ones behind, and many did.

I overheard a couple of coaches arguing once at an intensive about who had to take care of their baby, who they were apparently struggling to take care of while “working” as coaches at the intensive. The child was in the building being passed around to various baby sitters so the parents could do their oh so important work. Coaching the intensive was more important than caring for THEIR BABY. I use the word “working” loosely … no one gets paid for coaching. In fact, you are required to give them so many (more unpaid) hours a month in service to them for the privilege of being a coach, which you earned by recruiting. It’s all so twisted and sick. And it’s not projection … sometimes things just are what they are.

The things that are said about this group are not baseless, Sara. Wake up and get your money out of their hands. Do something worthwhile with it.

You took a wrong turn. They got you when you put that scarf on. You don’t need them. Do some real good in the world with your money.

Clare and Sara Bronfman

The game changers for Keith Raniere, Clare [l] and Sara Bronfman.

Sara and Clare Bronfman in Vanity Fair feature story with Raniere and father Edgar Bronfman pictured in thumbmail photos

Sara and Clare Bronfman in Vanity Fair feature story with Raniere and father Edgar Bronfman pictured in thumb-mail photos.