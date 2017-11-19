The ‘Vigilant Citizen’ has powerful piece on NXIVM





The Vigilant Citizen has published an excellent article:

NXIVM: The Powerful Cult That Turns Rich Women Into Mind Controlled

Masters of Mind Control

As it turns out, Karma really is a bitch.

Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman





The opening three paragraphs of The Vigilant Citizen article set the stage:





Under the of an “executive success program”, NXIVM recruits rich women and introduces them into a bizarre secret society that brainwashes its members using rituals and trauma-inducing techniques taken directly from the MKULTRA handbook.When one learns about the dark, disturbing truths behind NXIVM (pronounced Nexium), it is difficult to understand how this organization has managed to remain active for over two decades. While accounts about the cult’s horrific methods first surfaced more than 15 years ago, NXIVM keeps recruiting rich women, funneling millions of dollars from elite families, and expanding across America.





Founded by the “charming and charismatic” leader Keith Raniere (who requires members to call him “Vanguard”) along with his associate Nancy Salzman (who is called “Prefect”), the organization sells self-help seminars for executives. However, within NXIVM is a secret society named DOS which turns women into slaves trauma-inducing methods resembling Monarch Mind Control….

The last three paragraphs are also revealing:

NXIVM has been recruiting and brainwashing people for the past two decades, subjecting its participants to horrific abuse in order to break them down. Using the natural charisma of Keith Raniere, the NLP knowledge of Nancy Salzman, and the elite money of Sara and Clare Bronfman, the organization has become a high-powered cult, apparently operating above the law.

After years of revelations being all but ignored by the media and law enforcement, recent stories appear to have finally blown the organization’s cover as a “multi-level marketing organization”. However, many unsolved mysteries remain and one can easily wonder if this is just the tip of a very dark iceberg.

These revelations prove that elite organizations can and do use ritualistic mind-control techniques to create mind-controlled slaves, and, further, that these techniques actually work. The stories here are of real women and their real experience with a real, operating organization. This is not a “conspiracy theory”. It is a fact.









