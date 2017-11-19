NY Times and all credible reporters identify themselves by name; hang up on those who refuse

I received a call from a woman who claims she got a call from the New York Times. She claimed the ‘reporter’ wanted to talk to her about a story she was going to write about me.

When the person asked the name of the “Times” reporter, she refused to identify herself. The woman who received the call, hung up the phone.

The call might be unrelated to Keith Raniere, but I am known as one of his most vocal critics.

As an advisory: All reporters from the New York Times [or any legitimate media outlet] will absolutely identify themselves by name. If you have any doubts if they are legit, they will help you establish who they are.

Anyone who claims they are a reporter from the Times, or any other legitimate media, who will not identify themselves is a fraud. There is no if, and, or but about that.

Legitimate reporters identify themselves without exception. When something is on the record, that record includes the writer of the record.

This recent “New York Times” call may or may not be significant. However, a few years ago, Toni Natalie received emails, purportedly from a Mexican journalist named Yureria Sierra, inviting her to come to Mexico to be interviewed for a story about Keith Raniere.

Miss Natalie asked in her reply email to do the interview over the phone, but the person claiming to be Ms. Sierra declined, and offered to fly Miss Natalie to Mexico. Miss Natalie was suspicious and declined.

Later, Kristin Keeffe, the former Legal Liaison for NXIVM, revealed in court filings that the Mexican journalist’s request for an in person interview in Mexico was a ploy to lure Miss Natalie, and other women who were ‘enemies’ of Keith Raniere, to Mexico, where they could be imprisoned on false charges.

They were enemies of Keith Raniere mainly because they spoke out about him publicly.

The upshot of this is that if anyone calls you claiming to be a journalist, make sure you identify who you are talking to and, of course, do not take any free tickets to Mexico.

With Keith Raniere and his NXIVM group, we are dealing with a criminal organization that has been entirely above the law. for years.

That may change.

The use of fake callers pretending to be legitimate reporters may be part of a criminal scheme meant to intimidate people from speaking out. This is Keith Raniere’s method: To suppress free speech and punish those who dare to tell the truth about him.

Reporters at the New York Times identify themselves when calling on the phone.