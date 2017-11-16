Kristin Kreuk named as former member of NXIVM cult in Hollywood Life

Hollywood Life, an American entertainment website, has broken the story today [Nov. 150] that Kristin Kreuk ‘allegedly’ brought Allison Mack into NXIVM.

The story reveals:

Susan Dones, an ex Nxivm member who once ran the group’s Washington Training center tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Allison joined the group after being drawn in by her former Smallville co-star Kristin Kreuk, 34. “Yes Kristin Kreuk and Allison Mack were members of Nxivm. Kristin recruited Allison. But Kristin left shortly after I left in 2009. She got out before it became really bizarre and wasn’t involved with anything sexual.” Dones then went on to tell us how Raniere allegedly wooed women within the group into sexual situations, and it disgusted her so much she bailed on Nxivm for good.

Hollywood Life added:

…. former Nxivm publicist Frank Parlato, the man behind The Frank Report tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kristin’s boyfriend at the time had joined first and then brought her into Nxivm. Kristin then recruited Allison. Kristin became a very important part of Nxivm; she became a coach. When Allison first joined in 2007 she went to a weekend-long women’s retreat in Vancouver called Jness.”… Parlato goes on to add that Allison was allegedly courted aggressively early on because she was a powerful person in Hollywood who could lend them exposure. “They love bombed her all weekend and then at the end of the weekend, Claire Bronfman, a billionaire Seagram’s Liquor heiress (who is also a huge part of Nxivm) flew Allison on a private jet to Albany, New York to meet Keith Raniere, who calls himself ‘The Vanguard.’

Read the full Hollywood Life story:





Hollywood Life is an American entertainment website at Hollywoodlife.com launched in 2009 as part of Penske Media Corporation by longtime magazine editor Bonnie Fuller, who is the former editor of the magazines Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and Us Weekly.[2] The site covers celebrity, fashion, beauty, and entertainment news.

Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk at a NXIVM cult retreat on Necker Island. The cult rented the entire island where their secret teachings were taught to a group of initiates. A source who was there told me that there was a massive amount of alcohol consumed and that pole dancing by the women was part of the nightly routine.

This is the second story about Miss Mack’s role n the cult of Keith Raniere. Here is their earlier story which appeared on Nov. 8, 017:





Stay tuned for many more media reports in this burgeoning story of abuse and human trafficking and Keith Raniere.

His name is Keith Raniere. But he has instructed his followers to call him Vanguard - the leader of the new thought. .

Keith Raniere has abused women for decades and got away with it. Now a new focus is being brought to bear on him. Mr. Raniere has instructed his followers to call him Vanguard – the leader of the new thought. .