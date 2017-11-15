Two more websites go down: Clare Bronfman’s “Ethical Humanitarian Foundation” and “World Ethical Foundation”

The website for Clare Bronfman‘s Ethical Humanitarian Foundation is down: http://www.ethicalhumanitarian.com/.

And the website for her World Ethical Foundation website only has the home-page up: http://www.worldethicalfoundations.org/ On the home page is a collage of pictures, of the Dalai Lama and NXIVM cult members.





The links to pages which seem to be down are:

CLARE BRONFMAN – CO-FOUNDER

KEITH RANIERE – FOUNDER

SARA BRONFMAN – CO-FOUNDER

His Holiness the Dalai Lama





The other pages were used to imply that the Dalai Lama endorsed Keith Raniere.





With all thew recent media attention on Keith Raniere, it’s probably wise for him and the Bronfmans to take down easily provable lies. The Dalai Lama did NOT endorse Keith Raniere. When he appeared in Albany in 2009, he told the audience that the media should investigate Keith Raniere and find out if the scandals about him were true or not.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lq4wQuXWcqs&t=155s





The World Ethical Foundation’s webmaster did not get all the pages down.

There is one link: It is actually in white letters, that remains on the home-page:

BLOG.





Through this link you can see other pages.





home

Inaugural Event

The Dalai Lama

Albany, New York

initiatives

About the WEFC

Endorsements

Founder

Cofounders

Collaborations

Upcoming Events

Blog Home

Also on the home-page is a quote from former Albany Mayor Gerald Jennings:

The visit of the His Holiness the Dalai Lama to the City of Albany and the Capital Region truly represents an historic occasion. The teachings of His Holiness: the promotion of human values; religious harmony and understanding; and justice for all, are certainly tenets by which we should all subscribe in order to make our world a better place. Our world is better, in fact, because of organizations like this, informational sites like this site, and many others. I am honored that we will have a first-hand opportunity to both hear his message, and, more importantly, internalize his words.

What’s peculiar is, on the World Ethical Foundation’s homepage, the above quote from Mayor Jennings two “hidden links” in it. There is an invisible link on the word “this’ in “organizations like this’. If you accidentally click on the “this,” you will be directed to a website called Thick Ass Glass [https://www.thickassglass.com/] which states it is for

Adults Only (21+) All products sold on this website are for Legal Use ONLY! You must be AT LEAST [18] years of age to enter.”

The Mayor Jennings quote also has a second hidden link on the words “this site’ when he states “informational sites like this site.”

If you accidentally click on that link you will wind up on Snoring Mouthpiece Review [ https://snoringmouthpiecereview.blogspot.com/] a website ostensibly about sleep.

I wonder if hackers got at the website?





Collage on the home page of World Ethical Foundation's website,

Collage on the home page of World Ethical Foundation’s website,