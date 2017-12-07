Leaked audio: Keith talks about his male ancestors’ heritage of fucking

In this leaked SOP lecture to men, Keith Raniere speaks about his male ancestors who had more sex with more women than those who did not impregnate as many women and failed to spread their seed.





Survival of the sexist, by master misogynist, Keith Raniere. He is teaching the men of his Society of Protectors group, a society now almost entirely defunct.





Part 1 of Raniere’s heritage of “fucking.”

Part 2 is expected soon.





Warning: explicit language:











