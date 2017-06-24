Knife of Aristotle losing its edge?

They don't get any more enlightened than Keith Raniere, his followers say, but some of his old girlfriends and the mother of his child have a different view of the Vanguard.

There sometimes seems to be no end to the technology Keith Raniere is able to create. He has created a course for his students that will teach them how the media spins stories with a bias that they can detect and that, therefore, proves the media are unreliable. The FrankReport is one such unreliable media source, Mr. Raniere’s technology teaches.

The Knife of Aristotle is the media branch of the Raniere Universe. It claims to apply Mr. Raniere’s theories to detect bias in media stories.





It does no actual news reporting.





Subscribers (nothing is free in the Raniere Universe) receive the results of the Raniere-ian analysis of articles that are otherwise freely available on the Internet. The Knife of Aristotle has a Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/pg/theknifeofaristotle/posts

teasing its stories, but clicking the links just gives an invitation to subscribe to the Knife.

As previously reported at https://frankreport.com/2016/02/06/media-watchdog-knife-of-aristotle-filled-with-nxivm-coaches/ the three “directors” (Rosa Laura Junco, Nicki Clyne, and Jens Erik Gould) are all Executive Success Programs coaches, and many of the “analysts” are as well. By the way, don’t bother following the link on the above-referenced Facebook page to find those names. The Knife removed the list of names from the page after they were used by online PasteMagazine to link the Knife of Aristotle to Raniere World.

https://www.pastemagazine.com/articles/2017/05/the-knife-of-aristotle-isnt-just-a-fake-fake-news.html .





You can find the original version of the Facebook page with the names (minus the photos) on the Wayback Machine at:

https://web.archive.org/web/20160910120925/https://www.ethicalmedia.org/our-analysts .

With the present revelations of the blackmail, branding, and slavery organization DOS, we can now correlate Knife and DOS membership.

The two female “directors” – Rosa Laura Junco and Nicki Clyne – are reportedly DOS members (the third director is male). Analysts Melisa Rodriguez, Linda Chung, Chelsea Brown, and Leah Lim Mottishaw are all reportedly DOS members. Male analyst Sean Craney is reportedly the husband of reported DOS member Diane Goodman. Analyst Rose Chiappone is likely the daughter of reported DOS member Esther Chiappone. Some of the Knife articles list Ivy Nevares as an author but, even though she is definitely an ESP member, her DOS status is unclear.





During the first 4 weeks of May, there were 47 links to articles on the Knife’s Facebook page, an average of 1.8 per day. In the next two weeks (the end of May and first week of June), there were just 15 articles in 14 days, barely more than 1 per day. In the next two weeks, there were only 6 articles. The most recent post was on Monday June 19th, 4 days ago as of this writing.

It appears that the DOS revelations are causing the Knife of Aristotle to lose its edge…





The Knife used to be called The Knife of Aristotle, but along the way they dropped Aristotle.