Inside source: Allison Mack ‘wake up’!

A source from within the Raniere universe has written:

“I’ve been following this blog and reading Allison’s Instagram … It’s obvious that she is ‘pushing back’ against this press coming out. It honestly makes me sick. I have seen the brand; I have heard the stories of women who have been personally harmed by DOS, ESP and several of it’s members.

I do not understand how you could Tweet and Instagram about ‘truth’ and hashtag ‘lovevsfear’ when you are branding women and holding collateral over their heads.

She is a slave not only to Keith Raniere, but to the box she has placed herself in. I know underneath her ‘I am amazing’ exterior is a scared girl that just wants to be loved by everyone. She cannot handle knowing that there are people who do not like her.

Her career is ruined, and, if it’s not yet, it will be. No film or TV show in their right mind would bring this kind of press onto their show… especially main networks.

It’s sad, because she is talented, and like many of these women, is a victim to Keith Raniere and his mind games. She was once a sweet person, and she has been lost to all of the BS. I wish there was a way to help her, but it seems she has dug her own grave, and is so far gone that she believes what she is doing is good.

If you ever read this Allison, listen to your gut. You’ve wanted to leave before, you can leave. You can get out. You can make this right. Keith will let you die for him, he will let you go to jail for him, he does not care about you. Think of the people out there that look up to you… how do you feel about manipulating thousands of people with your lies? They listen to you…don’t lead them down the same dark path you have lead yourself and so many other beautiful young women down. You can stop this. Please…stop this. Wake up.

Mindful of neither her career nor her dear parents, but with one glimpse, Allison Mack was seduced by Master Raniere.

Mindful of neither her career nor her dear parents, but with one glimpse, Allison Mack was seduced by Master Raniere.

Mr. Raniere told Allison Mack she can be a world entrancing singer. She came to believe him. 'Now, I shall sing these songs Beautifully for my companions."

Mr. Raniere told Allison Mack she can be a world entrancing singer. She came to believe him. ‘Now, I shall sing these songs Beautifully for my companions.”