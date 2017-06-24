Raniere patent offers ‘discovery’ on whether a sociopath [‘Luciferian’] can be rehabilitated

As comic relief from the bleak news of blackmail, branding, and slavery from the Raniere universe, we offer the following trifle.

Keith Raniere has applied for a patent: “Determination of whether a Luciferian can be rehabilitated”

https://www.google.com/patents/US20130281879

The patent states “A Luciferian is a person, who commits destructive acts. A Luciferian is a type of sociopath. He has severe behavioral problems that are masked by good psychological adjustment. He appears on the outside to be sane but he is not. A Luciferian is fundamentally unhappy and feels enmity toward others but has learned that, for him, pleasure can be had from achieving his selfish desires such as destroying material objects or relationships, and causing others pain, distress, or unhappiness. A Luciferian realizes his desires by any means—without consideration for others and without remorse. A Luciferian is a person lacking in conscience and loyalty to others. He commonly employs manipulation and deceit to achieve his desired end and is therefore capable of acts that could be highly destructive to those that interact with him. A Luciferian, therefore, typically experiences pleasure or gratification in situations where “normal” people would be repulsed or disturbed.”

Milton’s play “Paradise Lost,” with Lucifer as a major character, is one of Mr. Raniere’s favorite pieces of literature. “The Fall” is an ESP lesson about sociopaths and their methods, and refers to the Lucifer story. (The psychological phenomenon of projection of one’s own mental state onto others is also an ESP theme, and the reader may draw his own conclusions about Mr. Raniere’s fascination with “Luciferians”).

The description of the invention is epic nonsense: “a method for determining a humanity of a Luciferian, comprising: stimulating said Luciferian with a plurality of destructive stimuli; recording a physiological response by said Luciferian corresponding to each destructive stimulus of said plurality of destructive stimuli; determining, for said each destructive stimulus, a corresponding polarity of said physiological response; comparing said corresponding polarity of said physiological response for each destructive stimulus to determine a least value; and determining, from said least value, said humanity of said Luciferian.”

A sample of the figures:

Mr. Raniere has identified who is and who is not a Luceferian. Dr. Roberts will likely soon be faced with a choice: She can take the fall in the system for Keith Raniere and accept charges without turning evidence against Mr. Raniere thereby protecting him so he can continue to teach. Or she can be a Luciferian and betray her master and inform on him. However if she betrays Mr. Raniere she takes the fall in a spiritual way and that, Mr. Raniere teaches, is far more severe than merely getting one's physician's license revoked or spending six months in a low security state or federal prison.

A sketch from Keith Raniere's patent - on how to spot a Luciferian.

Clearly the work of the Smartest Man in the Universe!

​