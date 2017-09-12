Jimena Garza promoted to Green Sash; DOS slave got six new women branded, helped bear false witness against Zarattini

Jimena Garza promoted to the green sash accomplished her goal of getting six women branded in June.

Jimena Garza has been promoted to the green sash.

CLIFTON PARK – In Clifton Park, they are calling her a heroine.

Jimena Garza was promoted to “Green” by NXIVM High Rank last week. The announcement was made at the Coaches Summit at Apropos.

Ms. Garza is co-owner of the Monterrey Center of NXIVM’s Executive Success Programs (ESP). Her husband, Omar Boone, is the other co-owner.

The Green sash is the third highest rank in ESP, with blue and purple sashes above it.

There are no living members who have a purple sash, and the sole blue sash, Ms. Garza’s brother-in-law, Edgar Boone, is considered retired. There are an estimated nine people who hold green sashes in the secretive organization led by Keith Raniere who likes to be called by his self-given title of Vanguard by its members.

Ms. Garza won accolades from High Rank – as well as admittance to their green sash level – after weathering two waves of adversity for the company.

Last month, eight coaches and a proctor quit the Monterrey Center after learning about female pubic mutilation through hot-iron branding and taking collateral to ensure secrecy of the members of a women’s group of Executive Success Programs called DOS [Dominant Over Submissive].

Ms. Garza helped Keith Raniere and Mexico City Center owners, Emiliano Salinas and Alex Betancourt, to stem the tide of defectors by creating a “false-witness” criminal complaint against Monterrey whistle blower, Toni Zarattini, who was an ESP coach.

This put a chill into discussions about DOS and the exodus at Monterrey, as members wondered if they might be criminally charged if they try to quit ESP.

Mr. Betancourt’s false witness scenario consists of Mr. Zarattini conspiring to extort him. At last report, it was seen as likely that police would arrest Mr. Zarattini who would then stand trial. Mr. Raniere, utilizing the tools of ESP strategy, is reportedly pleased since even if Mr. Zarattini is not convicted, it has silenced him and frightened others from leaving.

Ms. Garza was seen as instrumental in lying to students and police about Mr. Zarattini and the existence of pubic branding.

Ms. Garza also achieved another milestone in June. Following the expose of DOS on the Frank Report, more than 100 ESP members quit and a number of women scheduled to be branded on their pubic region left.

Despite the unprecedented departure of members and cancellations of branding, Ms. Garza was able to bring in seven women, 6 of whom got branded after DOS pubic branding and alleged blackmail practices were revealed.

Ms. Garza was reportedly – she is a DOS slave herself – able to bring in six new slaves to be branded after the June report appeared on Frank Report.

The Monterrey Center is the second oldest ESP Center – and was founded shortly after the Center in Albany. There are about 125 members in Monterrey.

Monterrey is Mexico’s third-largest metropolitan area.

Ms. Garza was branded on her pubic region with the initials of Keith Raniere.

Ms. Garza also delivered graphic nude pictures of herself as collateral for Mr. Raniere to keep to ensure her obedience and permit her to have access to the secret teachings of DOS. Each of her slaves have done the same.

Following their branding, each of the six branded slaves under Ms. Garza were ordered to recruit six more slaves.

One of the DOS slaves recruited by Ms. Garza has already broken with the organization. She will not be criminally charged, sources say, provided she does not speak about DOS to anyone.

A woman who was approached about uploading graphic nude pictures of herself in order to join DOS started asking questions which alarmed male members of the Monterrey Center. When Mr. Zarattini found out, he was horrified and told others, which is against the policy of ESP and is what led to the filing of criminal charges against him.

Ms. Garza’s work with Mr. Raniere is seen as clearing the field of detractors in Monterrey. This, in turn, will allow DOS branding to resume in Clifton Park fed largely by Mexican women.

As a general policy, Ms. Garza tells coaches, proctors and students that DOS does not exist. When Ms. Garza spots a potential new member for DOS, the woman is privately asked to give nude graphic pictures of herself before she is even told about entity. The nude pictures must include both the face of the woman and her inner labia and are held as collateral by Mr. Raniere to ensure the woman’s silence.

With the example of Mr. Zarattini’s false criminal charges to guide the women, there is extra incentive not to talk about DOS.

An estimated 20 coaches and proctors remain in Monterrey. Several of these are believed to want to quit ESP but are concerned they might face criminal charges if they leave.

Ms. Garza’s delivery of new branded slaves in the midst of scandal showed her boss in ESP and slave master in DOS, Lauren Salzman, that Ms. Garza could do in Mexico what Miss Salzman herself was unable to do in Vancouver, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

When word of DOS initially was reported on the Frank Report in June, it shocked many ESP members. Miss Salzman, the daughter of Nancy Salzman, the putative president of ESP, went to the ESP Centers in Vancouver, Los Angeles and San Francisco to shore up support and dissuade people from quitting. She adopted a twin policy of lying about DOS’ existence to some and telling others that it was similar to a sorority where branding, she said, is common.

Miss Salzman failed miserably in her quest and all three centers closed. Clare Bronfman stepped in to create a false witness criminal complaint against Vancouver whistleblower Sarah Edmondson, who previously ran the Vancouver Center. Vancouver Police have not arrested Miss Edmondson and are still investigating the complaint.

At Mr. Raniere’s “University”, where ESP coaches are trained, one of the books keenly studied is George Orwell’s 1984. Many of the strategies of the authoritarian regime in the fictional work are employed by Mr. Raniere to great advantage.

The Monterrey Center hosts salsa-dancing workshops, movies and outdoor adventure trips along with life coaching.

For a time, the dancing stopped but it has now begun again with the women who sport Mr. Raniere’s initials leading the celebrations.

Vanguard and Prefect are to be worshiped by the followers for their superior wisdom and ethics. They might also have hacked into followers' computers.

Vanguard and Prefect

When Pam Cafritz, his long time wing woman was ill, he told followers privately that if she had only listened to him and ate less and ran more miles, she would not have committed an ethical breach, which caused her cancer. For after all, Keith teachers, cancer is just an outward sign of an inner conflict. Pam failed him. Too bad for Pam.

The late Pam Cafritz had a purple sash. She died of renal cancer.

Barbara Jeske got cancer. Keith misdiagnosed her as having carpel tunnel syndrome.

Barbara Jeske had a purple sash. She died of brain cancer.

Allison Mack [r] with Lauren Salzman. Both women were on low cal diets. Both women are now convicted felons.

Allison Mack, who has an orange sash [r], with Lauren Salzman, who has a green sash. Both are branded slaves who bear Mr. Raniere’s initials on their pubic region.

Ms. Garza with her husband Omar Boone who also has a green sash. Ms. Garza has Keith Raniere's initials one inch from her vagina as a symbol of her obedience to Mr. Raniere.

Ms. Garza with her husband, Omar Boone, who also has a green sash. Ms. Garza has Keith Raniere’s initials one inch from her vagina as a symbol of her obedience to Mr. Raniere.

I always tell them the same lines. Just call me baby, cause I wanna be inside you for the next 9 months

In Monterrey the ESP Center provides instruction in salsa dancing. Although Keith Raniere reportedly does not dance, he is very good at making other people dance to his crazy tunes.