Besides kissing on lips, Keith gives back adjustments too

Recent posts spoke about Keith Raniere kissing women on the lips.

‘Keith kisses pretty women [and teen girls] mouth to mouth, lips on lips… He sometimes kisses Nancy on the lips. I saw him kiss Karen Unterreiner… I saw Keith kiss Robbie Chiappone on the lips. It made me wonder if Keith ever molested Robbie?”

She called back to add this information:

“Keith also gives women back adjustments. He lifts them up and claims it can fix their hurting backs. It is very intimate. He has his pelvis pushed up against their buttocks as he raises them up, his cock pressed against the woman’s butt. He is saying “I can fix your back” but he is basically lifting their butt up off his cock and bringing it back down on his cock. Sometimes he does it repeatedly. It is clever.

Seems innocent?

If your mind is not on sex, it is maybe gross perhaps. Perhaps you ignore it. But your butt rubs up against his cock. And I seriously doubt your back will feel much better.

He is the Vanguard.

About hand holding. Here is how he does it. He will give you a “high five”. When your hand touches his, he will take grab your hand while he is talking to you and play with your fingers. If you do not know what he is doing, you might think it is affectionate or nothing at all, but it is done in a deliberate sexual manner. He is a master hypnotist and is playing with your fingers, rubbing them a certain way while distracting you through talking to you about something.

He kisses women on the lips. He holds their hands and lifts them up for back adjustments. and as soon as possible he has you in his loft giving you other kinds of adjustments that feature his tongue but he is no longer talking.

The best way for Nancy Salzman to help people and repudiate Keith Raniere.

And expensively.