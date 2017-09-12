Going anonymous & not naming ex-DOS slaves

It was a difficult call. But I removed the name of an ex-DOS slave featured in recent stories and replaced her name with Jane Doe.

Many people read the story and may know who she is, but her name is no longer part of the internet footprint of this individual. She left DOS, NIXVM, Executive Success Programs and Keith Raniere.

I removed her name because several people weighed in and gave valid reasons for doing so. Others argued to keep hers and everyone’s name in it who are not actively trying to stop Keith Raniere from hurting others.

They argued that she and others helped Keith out at one time and owe transparency to prevent others from entering the dark world they escaped from.

While it is essential that this website transparently reveal as much truth about Keith Raniere as possible, I decided that the harm it might do to this individual outweighs the benefit to be gained by keeping her named.

Her temporary and unhappy role in DOS should not be a permanent lasting scar on her record. Some women have a permanent scar in the form of human branding.

For those still with Mr. Raniere, they should be proud to be named since they must believe in the goodness of what he is doing to themselves and others or they would leave post haste.