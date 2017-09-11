Part 1: The Jane Doe Story: The slave who escaped (VÉASE ABAJO PARA LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL)

There are some who think I should not tell the stories of the slaves who escaped from Keith Raniere. I thought so too at first. But how do you tell the DOS story without telling about those who escaped? They are as important as those who remain.

But names do not necessarily have to be told. For this post, I will use the name Jane Doe.

I understand the fear. Look at how Vanguard’s ex-followers worry that he will use Clare Bronfman’s millions, and incite her to perjure herself, to attack them, to try to criminalize their desire to stop his cruelty. Look at what is happening to the hero, Toni Zarattini, in Monterrey. And no one to help him.

Some have stood up and survived. It comes at a price. Barbara Bouchey stood up and look at the cost. A dozen ruinous lawsuits – an incredible abuse of the legal process by Keith Raniere and the Bronfman sisters. An attempt to lure her to Mexico and falsely imprison her. Then a bogus indictment by a corrupt Albany County legal system. Yet she won them all. One by one. But it tore seven years out of her life.

Sure, she’s rattled: who wouldn’t be when you learn the system is rigged for cheaters and perjurers. Yet truth won over millions of dollars and ten thousand lies. It is through the braves ones that Raniere and his followers will be brought to justice. Like Kristin Keeffe, who dared to escape and save her child. Like Toni Natalie, who wouldn’t back down when it was just her alone (She was the first to expose his villainy – all by herself). Like Susan Dones, who saw great hypocrisy and said “Here I stand, I can do no other” and shut down her ESP Center. Like Mark Vicente and Bonnie Piesse, the heroic Anthony Ames and Sarah Edmondson who saw brutal treatment of women and condemned it and closed shop rather than participate in monstrous evil.

Keith Raniere is a vengeful Vanguard with millions to hurl at poor men and women. I will name names. It’s going to come out anyway. Better to name them and slow down this Vanguard. He would have already released collateral on those who escaped, but for the brave ones who stood and for telling their story on this website.

Jane Doe is a creative person, intelligent, attractive, and slender. She joined Executive Success Programs (ESP), founded by Keith Raniere, to improve her life. She was in her mid 20s.

She had been told by intelligent women like Allison Mack, and Michelle Hatchette, and other good and smart looking women, that Keith Raniere had some of the answers to life’s most profound questions.

Jane came to learn that some of the women who said he was “so amazing” were having some kind of sex with Vanguard. Jane went to V-Week 2016 and Keith picked her out. He did not want other students to find out.

Everything had to be secret.

Jane had been told that when Vanguard agrees to teach you, you don’t question, you come running, for he is busy and there is much to learn.

Vanguard was in fine spirits. There were some 400 people at V-Week. To celebrate him.

Vanguard was charming. He joked; he told stories. He took her for walks. He said he had sex with her during V-Week, which was held at Silver Bay resort on the shores of Lake George in the Adirondack Mountains.

She embraced the amazing Vanguard. – and they made a start around Silver Bay. She waited for amazing things to happen.

He said to her many strange, incomprehensible things. It appeared he was fomenting some kind of plan to “trap” more women. Did he say trap? Did he not mean help them be healed?

The sex was not good with Vanguard, but then again he was an old man. It was not for sex, but for the healing and the teachings she came.

His sex and in some instances specifically, it is said, his sperm was said to heal women. Once he ejaculates on a woman she becomes his special project to heal, to have, to hold. To enslave. At V-Week, he had sex with more than Jane Doe.

The hills were alive with the sound of his ejaculation.

Vanguard thought it was funny to keep 400 students waiting for his appearance – all of them believing he was doing the most intense and important work to save the mission when all he was doing was fucking some chick in the woods.

Keith Raniere

Keith Raniere claims to be vitally concerned about the welfare of all, especially those fair and tender ladies.

After depositing his spermatozoon-laden teachings, he would dismiss one woman so he could sleep. Jane was told he never slept more than two hours. But it seemed the mountain air refreshed him for he slept about 10 hours each day.

Jane realized that during V-Week, Keith ate lots of food, slept a lot, fucked – no she did not mean fuck – taught her and other women – and made a few nightly appearances before students who squealed with delight whenever he came.

He called them fools. Did she hear him right? No he must have meant devotees who wanted to be by his side. During the 10 days of V-Week, Jane realized – even as she waited – it was all very special, for marvelous Vanguard was able to perform repeatedly.

He would meet her in a golf cart and drive to some secluded cabin set aside for his sexual encounters.

He had told at least one woman that he wanted to have sex all around the 700 acre campus. He might not have been able to shoot around the entire 700 aces, but he shot all over her. The woman realized then that he did not mean literally having sex all over the campus, he meant having sex all over her.

In this, Jane got a great lesson. She was learning as she never learned. Everything was cryptic and mystical. She was told to keep everything secret. If she ever told anything, everything would be lost.

Stay tuned for part two.

Before he was Vanguard his mainstays in his harem were Pam, Karen and Barb, plus any little girls they could round up for him.

Come all ye fair and slender ladies.

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LA TRADUCCIÓN EN ESPAÑOL

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PARTE 1: LA HISTORIA DE [Name redacted]: EL ESCLAVO QUE SE ESCAPÓ

Hay algunos que piensan que no debo contar las historias de los esclavos que escaparon de Keith Raniere. Lo pensé demasiado al principio. Pero ¿cómo saber la historia de DOS sin contar aquellos que escaparon? Son tan importantes como los que se quedan.

Los nombres tienen que decirles, tienen que ser nombrado, para sólo entonces pueden las mujeres que quieren escapar, pero son asustadas, creen que pueden escapar.

Entiendo el miedo. Mira cómo te preocupes ex-seguidores de vanguardia que utilizan millones de Clare Bronfman e incitar a perjuicios a sí misma, para atacar, para intentar criminalizar su deseo de dejar su crueldad. Mira lo que sucede al héroe, Toni Zarattini, en Monterrey. Y no hay nadie para ayudarle.

Algunos se levantó y sobrevivió. Tiene un precio. Barbara Bouchey se puso de pie y mirar el costo. Una docena de pleitos ruinosas – un abuso increíble del proceso legal por Keith Raniere y las hermanas Bronfman. Un intento de atraer a le a México y falsamente encarcelar le. Luego de una acusación falsa por un sistema legal corrupto de Condado de Albany. Sin embargo ganó a todos. Uno por uno. Pero arrancó siete años de su vida.

Sin duda, ella es confundida: que sería cuando aprendes el sistema está amañado para los tramposos y los perjuros. Sin embargo verdad ganó millones de dólares y 10 mil mentiras. Es a través de los Bravos que Raniere y sus seguidores serán llevados ante la justicia. Como Kristin Keeffe, que se atrevió a escapar y salvar a su hijo. Como Toni Natalie, que no volver abajo cuando apenas ella era solo (fue el primero en exponer su villanía – todo por ella misma). Como Susan Dones, que vio la gran hipocresía y dice “Here estoy, que no puedo hacer other” y cerrar su centro de ESP. Como Mark Vicente y Bonnie Piesse, heroico Anthony Ames y Sarah Edmondson que vio el trato brutal de mujeres y había condenado y cerrado tienda en lugar de participar en el mal monstruoso.

Keith Raniere es una vanguardia vengativa con millones para lanzar en las mujeres y hombres pobres. Yo se nombres. Va a salir de todos modos. Mejor para nombrarlas y lento por esta vanguardia. Ya estrenó habría garantías a quienes se escapó, pero para los valientes que estaban parados y para contar su historia en este sitio Web.

Jane Doe es un fotógrafo y un camarógrafo. Ella es un atractivo, delgado e inteligente. Se incorporó a los Programas Ejecutivos de éxito (ESP), fundado por Keith Raniere, para mejorar su vida.

Mujeres inteligentes como Allison Mack y su amiga, Michelle Hatchette, otras mujeres busca buena e inteligentes, ella había dicha que Keith Raniere tenía las respuestas.

Jane vinieron a aprender que algunas de las mujeres que dijeron que era “so amazing” estaban teniendo algún tipo de sexo con vanguardia. Jane fue a V semana 2016 y Keith había escogido le hacia fuera. No quería que otros estudiantes para averiguar.

Todo tenía que ser secreta.

Jane había dicho cuando la vanguardia se compromete a enseñarle, no cuestionas, viene ejecutando, para él esta ocupado y hay mucho que aprender.

Vanguardia fue en licores. Había unas 400 personas en la V semana. Para celebrar le. Pero ella era carne fresca. ¿Ella supo ese derecho?

Jane fue ofrecido la oportunidad de ser enseñado por un hombre que le gusta ser llamado vanguardia.

Vanguardia fue encantador. Él bromeó, contaban historias. Era serio, la llevó a pasear. Él dijo que quería tener sexo con ella por todo el campus V-semana en la bahía de la plata. 700 acres de diversión de interior y al aire libre. Sexo por todas partes.

Ella debe haber entendido mal lo. Aún así, ella aceptó lo que dijo, porque después de todo ella quería aprender.

Abrazó la vanguardia increíble. – hicieron un comienzo alrededor de la bahía de la plata. Ella esperó cosas sorprendentes a suceder.

Le dijo muchas cosas extrañas, incomprensibles. Parecía que era fomentar algún tipo de plan de “trap” más mujeres. ¿Dijo trampa? ¿Él no significa ayudarles a curarse?

El sexo no era bueno con la vanguardia, pero por otra era un hombre viejo. No era sexo, pero para la curación y las enseñanzas de ella vino.

Su esperma fue dicho para curar a las mujeres. Una vez que eyacula en una mujer se convierte en su proyecto especial de curar, tiene que mantener. Para esclavizar.

¿Dijo esclavizar?

Él eyacular una y otra vez. A veces casi fueron cogidos. Las colinas estaban vivas con el sonido de su eyaculación.

Vanguardia le pareció gracioso mantener 400 estudiantes esperando su aparición – todos ellos creyendo que estaba haciendo un trabajo más intenso e importante para salvar la misión cuando todos que estaba haciendo estaba follando algún pollito en el bosque.

Keith Raniere

Keith Raniere dice ser vitalmente preocupado por el bienestar de todos, especialmente aquellas señoras justas y tiernas.

¿Él realmente dijo eso? Debe haber significado un digno discípulo de la enseñanza.

Después de depositar sus enseñanzas cargadas de espermatozoide, él despediría Jane así que él podría dormir. Ella había dicha que nunca dormía más de dos horas. Pero que el aire de la montaña lo actualiza para dormía cerca de 10 horas cada día.

Jane se dio cuenta de que durante la V semana, Keith comió un montón de comida, dormido mucho, follada – no ella no significa follar – enseñaron sus y otras mujeres – y hace algunas apariciones cada noche antes de los estudiantes que Chillaron con placer cada vez que él vino.

Él había llamado tontos. ¿Ella supo lo correcto? No debe haber significado a devotos que querían estar a su lado. Durante los 12 días de la semana V, [Name redacted] realizado – incluso como esperaba – fue todo muy especial, incluso sin una erección, vanguardia maravilloso podía eyacular varias veces.

Podrían no han podido rodar alrededor de los 700 ases todos, pero él tiró todo sobre ella. Se dio cuenta entonces que él no quiso decir literalmente teniendo sexo en todo el campus, quería tener sexo todo ella.

En esto, recibió una gran lección. Ella estaba aprendiendo como nunca aprendió. Todo era secreta y mística. Se le dijo a mantener todo en secreto. Si ella nunca dijo nada, todo se perdería.

Estad atentos para la segunda parte.

Before he was Vanguard his mainstays in his harem were Pam, Karen and Barb, plus any little girls they could round up for him.

Venid todas señoras justas y delgadas.