Vanguard stand-up routine #2

The following is parody. It is published to show an insight into the motives of the founder of Executive Success Programs, a man who never tells the truth, except when he is unintentionally being funny.

Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce to you – and let’s have a big hand for – the world’s greatest liar, it’s biggest perv and most creative sociopath, funny man Keith “Vanguard” Raniere…. [applause]

Vanguard

Thank you folks. Hey, a lot of people talk about how I keep a harem. In the end, I have to scare them but I start with making jokes. I start with a pickup line that’s funny. It not only lets the lady know you want to fuck her, but that you’re a funny fuck. A funny fuck is like a funny drunk. Later, I turn nasty but first, when I shift from compassionate, all knowing guru to a guy who wants to fuck, then enslave them, I need a funny pickup line. Let me tell you a few of my favorites. Here is one that unfortunately has a double meaning – but it works…. “I put the STD in STUD, all I need is U baby.”

Do I know you from somewhere, because I don't recognize you with your clothes on

“Do I know you from somewhere, because I don’t recognize you with your clothes on.”

I always tell them the same lines. Just call me baby, cause I wanna be inside you for the next 9 months

I always use the same lines. 40 years. They never get old. Neither do the teens I go after. Here’s my favorite. “Just call me baby, cause I wanna be inside you for the next 9 months.”

Sometimes when I have them over at my bachelor pad and am getting them loosened up for the hot tub, i pour them a little wine... then I give them this cute, smile, take my glasses off and say as I'm filling their glass, 'Just say yes now and I won't have to spike your drink.'

Sometimes when I have them at my bachelor pad on Hale, I pour a little wine… give them this cute little smile, and say, “Just say yes now and I won’t have to spike your drink”.

Yeah I fucked a lot of women, my students, but you still got get them laughing, loosen them up. They came here - I'm not talking about women I brand - I mean fresh meat. They came thinking I was gonna teach them something, so you gotta get them loosen up. So I look at their breasts and say. 'Got two nipples for a dime?'

Yeah, I’ve fucked a lot of women, students, but you still got get ’em loosened up. They came to my place thinking I was gonna teach them something heavy, so you gotta get em loose. I look at their breasts and say. “Got two nipples for a dime?” I like to let them know I’m smart. “What do a Rubix cube and a penis have in common? The more you play with them,the harder they get.”

Keith Raniere at V-Week 2016.

Speaking of heavy topics. “What do you call two DOS women talking? A heavy discussion. Come on, I’m a friend of your dad.”

That one works real well when their under 13. Hey you, yeah you, the beautiful blonde in the third row, you look too classy for pickup lines, that's why I have roofies.

That works best when they’re under 13. Hey you, in the third row, you look too classy for pickup lines, that’s why I have roofies.

One in a while they get tough. But I know how to handle them. Yeah go on ... call the cops...See Who Cums first.

Once in awhile, they get tough with me. Me, The Vanguard. But I know how to handle them. “Yeah, go on … call the cops…we’ll see who cums first….. I’ve got a knife and a penis and one of them is going inside you.”









Pamela Cafritz [left] was the object of solicitude of Prefect [m] and Vanguard [r].

But I like funny. The funny approah. Boner.... see it made you laugh. Boner is a funny word. But you got to work it into a sentence. Like I made a big boner when I tried to teach you at your first intensive.... then use it again, It was hard for me to concentrate around you because all the blood from my brain immediately went to my boner. ....

But I like funny. Boner…. see it made you laugh. Boner is a funny word. But you got to work it in a sentence. Like, “I made a big boner when I tried to teach you at your first intensive…. It was hard to concentrate because all the blood from my brain went to my boner…” “What’s the difference between a boner and a Lamborghini? I don’t have a Lamborghini right now.” Yeah I know Clare has one, but I can’t get a boner near her.













Keith Raniere at V-Week

But honestly, women are stupid… That’s why I blackmail and brand them. But you gotta mind fuck them before you dick fuck ’em. Start by appealing to what women want. Young ones, [and who wants to fuck hags in their 40s] want a man to take care of them and have a baby…. You want to get them in on the futon, fuck em and forget em. Promise them an avatar baby….. “My futon pulls out, but I don’t”… “You are so beautiful that I want to be reincarnated as your child so that I can breastfeed by you until I’m 20.” … Hey you seated in the front seat… Do you like heavy metal? Because I can teach you how to scream.





Do I know you from somewhere, because I don't recognize you with your clothes on?

If you force sex on a DOS slave, is it rape or rustling? you choose.









Real men don't wear pink, they eat it. But you cuckolds aren't real men. Here's all you got know. A vagina is like the weather. Once its wet, it's time to go inside

Real men don’t wear pink, they eat it. Like the weather, once it’s wet, it’s time to go inside.

Oh yeah? The last time I saw a body like yours, I was burying it in my basement... but on the other hand, I'm a necrophiliac, so why don't you drop dead and I'll think about it!

Oh yeah? The last time I saw a body like yours, I was burying it in my basement… but I’m a necrophiliac, so why don’t you drop dead and I’ll think about it!





Keith Raniere instructed his slaves to keep his role as their master a secret to their own slaves,

It’s all one big mind fuck. The idea is to transition them from adoring student to naked girl ready to fuck. … “Can I read your t-shirt in braille?” … “I’m no perv. [not yet] But do you think I could borrow that dress? … I find your lack of nudity disturbing?”

Pamela Cafritz [left] was the object of solicitude of Prefect [m] and Vanguard [r].





But if they don't cooperate of even if they do but I think they might tell somebody I use a double mind fuck. I make them laugh but I let them know I can be a really scary guy... Let me spell my love for you S-T-A-L-K-E-R ... "Does this rag smell like chloroform to you?" ... I'll bet you have the cutest smile when you sleep.

But if they don’t cooperate, I can be scary… “Does this rag smell like chloroform to you? … I’ll bet you have the cutest smile when you sleep.”

Hey food always works... When people are sated they are relaxed and when a girl is relaxed she gets to fuck me.... So while I starve my slaves when I want to fuck - I talk about food. it gets them hungry for sex.... Trust me guys. It works.... I eat pussy, how do you like me so far?

Food works… I starve my slaves but when I want to fuck – I talk about eating. It makes them hungry for sex…. Trust me it works…. “I eat pussy, how do you like me so far?”

Wait wait, you still gotta make them feel special... You're so hot you melt the plastic in my underwear.

You’re so hot you melt the plastic in my underwear.









Vanguard with his followers enjoy a talent show on his birthday.

Want to have sex? No? I'm disappointed.... RAPE IT IS!

Want to have sex? No? I’m so disappointed…. RAPE IT IS!

In 2016 the women went wild for Vanguard. Then he proposed branding them on their pubic area with his initials. Now only few remain to grovel before Vanguard.

Why was the guitar teacher arrested? For fingering A minor. Clare this is for you. : What is the difference between an illegal immigrant and E.T.? A: E.T. eventually went home. Lauren I love that new diet. What's the difference between being hungry and horny? ... Where you put the cucumber. See you on your birthday.

Why was the guitar teacher arrested? For fingering A minor. Clare, what’s the difference between an illegal immigrant and E.T.? E.T. eventually went home. Lauren, what’s the difference between being hungry and horny? … Where you put the cucumber. See you on your birthday.

They bow before him and obey,

Allison, baby, What did the penis say to the vagina? Don't make me cum in there. India, Q: What did the banana say to the vibrator? A: Why are YOU shaking? She's going to eat me! Kamaraj, Kamaraj, when you gonna learn? Tell Meliisa, What do you call balls on your chin? A dick in your mouth! Rosa Laura what do you call a short Mexican teen? Cuntswaylow. Why did the semen cross the road? I wore the wrong socks when I left Oregon Trail.

Allison, what did the penis say to the vagina? Don’t make me cum in there. India, what did the banana say to the vibrator? Why are YOU shaking? She’s going to eat me! Melissa, what do you call balls on your chin? A dick in your mouth! Sahajo, what do you call a short, 13 year old Mexican girl? Cuntswaylow. …. Maggie, why did the semen cross the road? I wore the wrong socks when I went to meet you on Hale. … I was teaching a Mexican teen English, one morning, and she asked Rosa Laura how to spell “Keith’s Penis”. Rosa Laura said you should have asked me last night it was at the tip of my tongue….. Thank you. It is with the greatest gratitude, tribute and just awe that I will, if I can, hand over the mic to Clare Bronfman. Keep her on stage. I don’t want to see her in my room tonight and have to fuck her. Thank you very much ladies, and cuckolds…. see you in my hot tub — just the ladies, no, not you – fatty, her…. No, not you Clare, good night!

Pam Cafritz second from left. Merda Mentula

Isn't he amazing....

Isn’t he amazing….

It really works.