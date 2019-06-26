By Shivani

J. Z. Knight 2012

Reading about this old bag, J. Z. Knight one gets the impression that she might already have slipped into the “maintenance” phase of her fraud.

L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology.

Like L. Ron Hubbard, who drank and drugged himself into untranslatable oblivion and was hiding in a Bluebird trailer at the end, unable to wipe his own hiney. But he was still surrounded by a few stars! Gotta latch onto a few stars.

J. Z. Knight has become a plastic-faced drunk in her seventies, who has to be babysat by her inner circle of dumbasses, so that she doesn’t embarrass everyone in Washington State.

She has been shown on video conducting a “ritualistic” 16 hour drunken rampage. (The video is not new.) The rule: Each time RamadamaMan [Ramtha] took a belt of booze, everyone in attendance had to swallow some booze in accompaniment.

She, from her throne, was drooling and snarling and dreaming that she runs the universe but is more like Sally Field playing Sybil, only wearing a huge, ’80’s-style wig of televangelic splendour.





After enough alcohol had permeated her system, JZ Ramaboozy started unleashing her rage against Mexican people, Jewish people, etc. Do not forget the non-heterosexuals. She got her claws into people of all kinds, come hell or high water. Her remarks were incredibly cruel, bitter, sarcastic and dissolute. Unaccountably, she also offered her hatred organic farmers.

Organic farmers! “You can’t write this shit.”

Meanwhile, Ramtha has made her sculpted mugface look as much like her devotee, Linda Evans, as possible.

J Z Knight and Linda Evans a few decades ago,

Linda Evans

You can have a remarkable mind, promises J. Z. Knight.

Roseanne Barr, J.Z. Knight and Linda Evans (2011)

J. Z. Knight purportedly channeling Ramtha