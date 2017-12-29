Ion White Poetry: Keith is addicted to his slaves more than they are to him

By Ion White Poetry

And 20 years later, he is still attacking Toni Natalie.

Yes. Keith is a petty man, in the end, that’s all. A petty, small-cocked and banally evil man. He has destroyed so many women! Too many women have died because of Keith Raniere!

Toni risked her very life – her corporeal existence – when she denied Keith his homage that he needs in order to feel human, in order to experience life as a human being. Demons, having giving themselves over to Evil, lose that capacity first! The capacity to feel human – the capacity to love is lost first, but the overall capacity to experience one’s own humanity and that of others is the biggest loss.

The possessed miss that the most. These demons can live without love. But, not humanity. That’s what drives Keith forward, propelling himself and his followers downward — the need to recover the humanity that had to be given up when one first conceded to evildoing is a perpetual chase for Raniere. He seeks to experience it again as a “vampire” for lack of a better word, feeding off the humanness his subjects and slaves still retain, not having fully or as fully given themselves over to the darkness, the dark world that he inhabits.

Keith is addicted to his slaves and fans far more than they are to him. It’s disgusting.

Artist conception: Vanguard does not suck the life from his students. Just the opposite, he has much to offer. So much it could kill him. That's why he needs collateral.

Artist conception: Does Vanguard suck the life from his slaves or has he much to offer?