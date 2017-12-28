Guest View: Toni Natalie saved countless, unknown people from joining Raniere

Toni Natalie, former girlfriend of Keith Raniere

Guest View by Anonymous

On Toni Natalie

Toni, you’re an amazing woman who has silently been here paving the path for those who have left this crazy man, his crazy people, and his crazy companies.

The work you have done to expose the truth without the need of a book, TV, or movie deal has saved thousands from enrolling, and has helped many leave when they came across information exposed about the truth of this liar and his followers.

My hat is off to you, and you are a true hero in every sense, due to your humble and kind nature, but at the same time, the mother bear who takes no bull from those who tell half truths to protect their self image and cover up their misdeeds.

He warned Toni Natalie of her pathway to her demise.

Keith Raniere warned Toni Natalie of her pathway to her demise.

Toni Natalie has been in court all day, every day of the trial.

Editor’s note: Try to keep in mind that Toni Natalie was the first defector. She was the pioneer for all who defected. And try to keep in mind she was totally alone. One woman against the monster Raniere with the gruesome Bronfman millions all flung against her. One woman alone.

All she had to do was surrender to Raniere. Give in. Confess or hide. And 20 years later, he is still attacking her. It was Toni Natalie who exposed him first. That created the public record that others could build on, about a monster pretending to be a saint. All the early record was her, and her alone fighting him.

Others came later. But no one stood up to him alone – other than Toni Natalie. Everyone who ever fought Raniere afterward had Toni Natalie. But she fought him for years alone. And what was her crime? She wanted to leave him instead of living a polygamous life with him. For this, he has attacked her relentlessly for 20 years.

For the wicked soulless followers of Raniere – in your pea-brainwashed heads – if you think your Vanguard has any merit, then study what he did to Toni Natalie and defend him then.