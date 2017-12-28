From an Old Friend: Message to Siobhan Hotaling: “Follow your moral compass”

Several years ago, Siobhan Hotaling, an EMP, had an ethical breach: She refused to have sex with Keith Raniere. She’s a lesbian. An old friend writes today to deliver her a message:

Point of View

Dear Siobhan;

I’ve been in circles to have known you since childhood. A boyfriend even lived next to you. Never have I heard anyone describe you as less than amazing. You were always fun, insightful and confident. You did your thing & your thing is amazing. You were born amazing, you are still amazing. You don’t need anyone’s guidance. Follow your moral compass!

Please get back in touch with old friends, everyone misses you! It’ll be OK. No one on the outside wants anything but your success and happiness in this life. We LOVE YOU!!! No matter what, we love you & you’re a precious gift.

I can still hear you laugh & see you smile. Your light shines bright. You are loved.

Siobhan Hotaling is said to be good with a gun.

Siobhan Hotaling did not want to have sex with Keith Raniere. He told her that it was not the raw crude sex he wanted but that she alone was destined to bear his avatar child. She is gay and did not want a baby. Keith declared her to be in ‘ethical breach.’ Everyone in the inner circle of ESP was forbidden to discuss the nature of the breach. But many knew she was in breach but did not know the reason. Frank Report, not being in ESP, has no requirement to keep it secret. Many opportunities bypassed her in her so-called career with ESP because she would not have raw crude sex with Keith Raniere. Maybe it’s time for her to leave.