Toni Natalie: First comes love bombing; then gas lighting; then litigation; so, who is going to be next?

Toni Natalie has been in court all day, every day of the trial.

Toni Natalie

So, who is going to be next?

By Toni Natalie

First comes the love bombing; then the gas lighting; then the litigation.

I’ve been watching people come in and out of Keith’s life since the early 90’s, from the days of Consumers’ Buyline, National Health Network and the dozens of subsidiaries. He claimed he needed these companies to protect everyone, yet nothing was ever in his name because someone was always after him. Executive Success Programs, First Principles, ADG, NXIVM, Jness, DOS, SOP, PLGGDN, EXO-ESO, Rainbow Cultural Garden, World Ethical Foundations, so many companies, with too many people other than him are always on the hook.

Nothing has changed except the names Keith Raniere uses for his companies and the people who he uses as shill owners.

I’m always waiting for the authorities to come and take action. I think to myself, how long can these people get away with this? Someone else has to see what they’re doing. It can’t just be a handful of people.

Unfortunately each time there was a knock on the door, it was for me, not for Keith. His weapon of choice, with the power of the Bronfman money at his beck and call: the legal system, is something he learned very well how to use and abuse against anyone who speaks out against his ‘findom.’ This is not a misspelling, “Google it”, something I wish existed when I met Keith Raniere.

Clare and Sara Bronfman.

Do these two women enjoy the fetish of findom?

[Findom or financial domination, a fetish involving a submissive being “forced” to give money to the dominant. Some men and, in this case, perhaps two sisters, are turned on by a findom master who tells them how to spend money.]

Hopefully, things are about to change.

I understand how it could be difficult at times to believe the things you read here and in other places. How could this even be possible, this man, these people you love like your family? How can it be that one day you are all family and the next day you’re trying to destroy each other? When I heard how sick Pam Cafrtiz was, I still waited for her to call; sadly that call never came.

Now I understand that Nancy is sick and possibly dying as well. In one of her last letters [written years ago] to me, she said:

Prefect and the Dentist

Nancy Sazlman to Toni Natalie: “You don’t know who he is!”

“ It is my hope that you come to your senses and not culminate your breakdown before you cause and further damage. My fear is your child’s well being is at risk because your current state of psychological breakdown will damage him further. Remember, when one is in such a psychological state, one does not recognize it and thinks they are fine, everything seems to make sense. I am telling you from over 20 years of clinical experience that you are in such a state. Choosing to ignore what I say is further evidence of it.”

Vanguard [Keith Raniere] and Prefect [Nancy Salzman] during a happier time, when the two were working in tandem to teach the world a new visionary method of critical thinking they called Rational Inquiry. But for the irrational pecker of the founder, and a cauterizing pen, they might be still doing so today,

Two co-conspirators in the destruction of many lives.

Nancy, can you hear yourself speaking? Stop this madness. I am telling you from over 20 years of personal experience this needs to stop now! Look at all the lives, the family and friends that are being destroyed by this. It breaks my heart when I see what has happened to Lauren Salzman; all she ever wanted was for you to recognize and accept her. I remember when I felt Keith was getting too close to Lauren and Michelle and you said to me “You don’t know who he is.” Do you know who he is now? do you like him? do you want this to continue? Nancy, you can stop this from going any further; just listen to your own words.

So, who is going to be next? I’ve watched them all come and go in waves, hoping it would be the last. Although I felt relieved for those that got out, I was saddened by the losses they experienced as they recapitulate their years under the control of Keith and company.

How sad is the burden they must carry as “their blinders are being ripped off.” The pain they have to endure as they process the lies and have to explain to their friends and families how sorry and saddened they are that they may have been the one that pulled them into the NXIVM nightmare. Then there are those where it is just too difficult, too painful for them to look at their participation in the destruction of so many years of lies.

I know first-hand what it did to me and what it has done to them. I spent 22 days with Kristin and her son; who is obviously Keith’s son. For this alone, the innocence of a child, what you put him through, what he’s going through now, and what he will continue to go through, you should go to hell. Do they teach how to abuse your child in “Rainbow Cultural Gardens”? I saw the video of you explaining how to “teach your children”; you were doing the same crap in the CBI days, just using a different name for the program.

According to Keith, I was Lucifer taking the fall and must come back to him “or else”. As I listen to him now babbling about relationships and life and what women need; he is still hiding behind the “Curtain” of women in his life. So Keith, this is what has become of you, the smartest man in the world. What a waste.

After my brother’s alleged suicide in 2009, I had a tattoo placed on my back; coming or going, everyone knew where I stood, as it reads:

“In war, truth is the first casualty, but not this time.”

Who is going to be next?

Eyes wide open everyone; Happy New Year!!!

Toni Natalie