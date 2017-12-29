Christine Marie: in Defense of Barbara Bouchey

Some comments on this website prompted a reply from Christine Marie. One of the comments suggested a possible author of a an article. Christine Marie corrects the record and goes on to explain her views on Barbara Bouchey and others.

When Keith Raniere saw Christine Marie he said he knew at once she was the chosen one. She didn't agree and escaped back in 1998

By Christine Marie

In reply to Hiding out. That’s incorrect. The author of the article is Judy Katz. It was posted on Barbara Bouchey’s new website by me, because I put up her website, and I needed an interim “About Barbara” piece because I wanted something on there right away.

The original article is here: http://technorazzi.com/the-barbara-bouchey-story-humble-beginnings-to-great-success-beating-nxivm/ I will clarify that on Barbara’s website.

No, I am not her media coach, nor anyone’s media coach. I do, however, have knowledge in personal branding. Everyone has a personal brand, whether they like it or not. It is important for all survivors to take charge and be in control of their online presence. This way, when there are misrepresentations in the media (like the endless misrepresentations about Barbara in the comments on this blog), there is a place someone can go for factual information.

Also, just to be clear, my motive in defending Barbara or Sarah Edmondson or anyone is not monetary in any way. (Yes, I defended Sarah – see http://www.victimblaming.org, another web site I am working on.)

I cannot sit back and watch people I know be publicly humiliated and placed in a false light by anonymous Internet trolls or by licensed psychiatrists. Frankly, Barbara did not even want a website. I have been pushing her to do this for years! Furthermore, it is not kind to shame her for the photo editing that photographers did. She does not do photo editing! Nonetheless, it is a beautiful photo. I asked for the unedited photos, and they are just as beautiful.

I am the force behind trying to convince Barbara to reclaim her public dignity and personal legacy. Why? Because I know what it feels like to be publicly misrepresented, humiliated and victim blamed. For me, the public humiliation after the fact was far worse than the physical suffering I endured.

And by the way, Keith Raniere tried to get me tied up with a slave contract too – in 1998-ish. No one knows my story, but what I learned since then is why I reached out to offer support to Barbara when I saw her being attacked by NXIVM.

Susan, I am sorry for everything you have gone through, and for publicly calling you out. I just thought Barbara deserved an apology for being accused of writing a post she did not write. That probably didn’t help matters. I cannot begin to imagine what you have been through, or Kristin or any of you. Please know that I have also heard stories from Barbara which the public does not know, and her story matters too. What she has endured behind closed doors for so many years is also horrifying in its own right.

B

Barbara Bouchey

I do not know how she survived that, followed by an epic legal assault involving over 800 filings totaling 100,000+ pages, followed by the most brutal cyberbullying, online harassment and public misrepresentation I have ever personally witnessed.

THIS is why I respect her and defend her with the truth.

Every survivor deserves to be treated with dignity.

It is absolutely the right thing for all of us to do. We should focus on the predators, not on the flaws of the prey.