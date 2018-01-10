Ion White Poetry: DOS women have literally gone mad from insane starvation diet

By Ion White Poetry

The veggies shown is actually an extremely generous depiction of the DOS Diet – which consists [mainly] of sugarless chewing gum, water, saltine crackers, clear soups, and fruits that are easily and quickly converted to water.

A woman who has some healthy poundage on her – such as Michele or Allison did [and they were by no means ‘fat’] – will not immediately suffer from the “anorexic” type diet, living for awhile off the healthy body fat.

Most of these women are starving and are stark raving mad from that. They embrace their slavehood and Keith’s editings of their minds wholly and completely – in part due to the fact that they can no longer process thought on any viable level of their intellect.

It’s exhausting to even consider arguing with Keith and his dictations. Much less actually doing it. Just the physical nature of the act of leaving seems utterly impossible. Because immobility of thought and action are part of starvation and slavery. Coherent independent thinking is not even an option. It’s enough to be able to process the basic foundational precepts of NXIVM and DOS training.

Back in the 1990s Keith Raniere wanted to learn how to gamble and he lost a lot of money at it as well.

Keith Raniere says he is always studying ways to improve the lives of his followers, especially women who are young and slender.

Keith Raniere likes his sweets

Keith Raniere never deprived himself of the food he loves. In this way, he can keep up enough strength to figure out ways to make the women weak.

Jacquelin is on the Raniere diet. It may mean she has been the recipient of Vanguard's ejaculation. Vanguard himself is said to have given permission to Emiliano to have sex with Jacquelin. If so, then she is shared by Vanguard, and Emiliano and Michel gets sloppy thirds. This is the world of Vanguard. I certainly would not bring this up, if they were not pretending to be life coaching ethics teachers. They are a sex cult. It is not the 19th century. They can admit it and be honest.

Jacquelin Ronay on the Raniere diet.

Rhiannon

Keith Raniere teaches that a woman who is integrated needs only 500 calories per day.

Keith Raniere's weight appears to fluctuate at various times.

Keith Raniere’s weight appears to fluctuate at various times. His favorite foods are said to be macaroni and cheese and pizza with hot sauce.

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Clare Bronfman headed to court to commit perjury for Keith Raniere.

Pre DOS/Raniere diet: Clare Bronfman.

Clare Bronfman

Clare Bronfman claims she is not a member of DOS but appears to be on the DOS diet.

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Before: Allison Mack before going on the diet prescribed by her mentor Keith Raniere.

Miss Mack was honored to be the head female of DOS.

Post Raniere DOS diet for Allison.

Harem members should remain slender, obedient and friendly with each other. Mr. Raniere teaches that women - naturally simple creatures - need to be ruled - and sometimes by each other.

Skinny Allison [r] with fellow DOS leader Lauren Salzman.

Allison Mack

Allison Mack pre DOS

Allison Mack jogging in Knox Woods post DOS.

Despite starvation diet, Allison is required to run dozens of miles per week.

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2013

Pre DOS Michelle Hatchette.

A little plump?

Michelle Hatchette pre DOS.

Does she look a little skinny to you?

Michelle Hatchette post DOS diet with two men who are clearly not on the DOS diet. Isn’t it interesting that Keith Raniere only puts women on the DOS diet?