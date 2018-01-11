Debate over whether Keith should get ass implants raises ethical issues





Ass implants are a plastic surgery procedure for those who wish to enhance the size of their posteriors.





Ass or buttock augmentation involves the surgical insertion of artificial body implants into a patient’s buttocks to create a larger, and for those who have had it done – they believe – a shapelier, and more sensuous rear end.









One of our more caustic readers commented on this in an earlier post, under what is believed to be a fictitious name, “Team Ass Implants”.

Team Ass Implants wrote:

I think Keith should get butt implants to allow himself to take more punishment but less pain in jail. Sure he will look absurd, but he already looks like an ugly, little, gnome motherfucker. And he can withstand more fucking that way. #teamassimplants

A rejoinder was offered by another individual with what seems also to be a possibly fictitious name: “Team Natural Ass”. Team Natural Ass argues persuasively against Keith getting the ass implants:

What “teamassimplants” (if that is your real name) fails to mention is: that there are some guys with giant penises out there and ass implants aren’t going to stop full penetration deep into Keith. If anything it might lead to more rape because some guys like the padding. Keep it natural Keith and learn to enjoy the fucking-over. It’s just karma and 10-12 inches getting you, bro. You may end up in the hospital now and then, but at least you are keeping it “real”. #teamnaturalass

This exchange was followed by one of our favorite and more rational commentators, “Flowers” – who like Team Natural Ass, also disagreed with Keith getting ass implants.





Flowers wrote:

I have to disagree , Team Ass Implants. I don’t think the Implants will help lessen the impact, and furthermore, when a horny inmate sees a big, round bubble ass, that inmate is going to be super turned on… so Keith will be getting extra action. Of course, this is all conjecture, and we have no way to test these theories.

I also wonder if the Implants may create a “springy effect” which may provide more bounce and therefore actually increase the degree of penetration.

In the interest of examining all the data, our perky commentater, “Team Ass Implants” added this, showing clearly that this was not something he or she was going to back down on adding an ethical note that may have made the two who argued against ass implants examine their conscience to see if they really were ethically concerned about Keith:





Flowers and Team Natural Ass,

I don’t think either of you actually care about Keith’s rectal well being. If I had to guess, both of you wouldn’t care if Keith decimated his anus in jail. Keith should use some of his fraudulently gotten gains on getting 275CC butt implants that will take him through his jail time. He’ll have a hard time sitting and a hard time fitting in clothes, but there’s less chance (although no guarantees) of him breaking his anus. Also think about when he’s out of jail. It’s going to be way harder for him to defraud and con everyone. His best bet of making money is selling dat azz.

Team Natural Ass smelled something funny in Team Ass Implants, all but suggesting that Team Ass Implants had an ulterior motive in promoting ass implants.

Team natural Ass wrote,

Team Ass Implants,

Your logic blows up just like your product. Think about this: Keith is in jail. He’s clearly a douchebag, loser pedophile, as we all agree. What happens to douchebag losers in jail? They get shanked. What if he gets shanked in just one of the implants. His ass will be lopsided for his entire term. He’ll still get fucked a lot because he’s a fuckhead, but it’ll be by the freaks and sick perverts who don’t mind grotesque looking people. The best bet is Keith keeps it natural. And I will agree with you that Keith’s best bet of surviving when out of jail is selling “dat azz” but he can get great results with squats and the right type of underwear. Maybe put a sock or two in his underwear to attract clients. Society is way too quick to solve issues just with surgery. Keep it natural Keith and you’ll be able to use it a lot longer! #naturalforever

Flowers was more conciliatory in her remarks, which is the sign of a diplomat, yet she till held her opinion with dignity: Keith should get ass implants





Flowers wrote:

Team natural ass

You make some good points. And before Keith decides on the surgery perhaps the plastic surgeon will show him some pictures of the look he’s expected to achieve… a photoshop of Keith with a J-Lo or a Kim Kardashian ass (just so he knows what to expect). That would be helpful in his decision making. Plus, I wonder how large the Implants would need to be to actually be useful for the intended purpose. I think a consultation with a plastic surgeon is required.

As you can see from the picture above, ass implants can explode causing a decidedly ungraceful appearance from the rear.





In any event, it raises an ethical issue which is nothing to joke about: Keith will be in danger of being raped which is a travesty regardless of how villainous the rascal is – he is still entitled to his anal privacy. He should not be coerced or manipulated into having sex, even if he did coerce and manipulate women and girls and quite possibly men and boys in his own time.



