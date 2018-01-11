One can be infected with herpes regardless if Keith gets implants

On the topic of ass implants, another individual made a valid point. Regardless if Keith gets ass implants or not, Inmates Be Warned writes:

Keith is heavily infected with the herpes virus. It’s sad that he’s already spread it to all the DOS slaves he’s fucked, but just know that if you seduce him in prison you too are vulnerable. Enter at your own risk.

This comment gave me the excuse to, once again, run some photo-shopped images on the topic of herpes and Keith Raniere.

If he had it, Keith Raniere would not have been timid about sharing his herpes with his harem.

Human alphaherpesvirus 1 and Human alphaherpesvirus 2, are two members of the human Herpesviridae family, a set of new viruses that produce viral infections in the majority of humans. Both HSV-1 and HSV-2 are

There is always inherent risks associated with large scale sexual escapades with many women.

There are always inherent risks associated with large scale sexual escapades with many women.

The following does not have anything to do with herpes but I like it….