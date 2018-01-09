Guest View: For those still involved in NXIVM: ‘Suicide and murder is not for you’

His name is Keith Raniere. But he has instructed his followers to call him Vanguard - the leader of the new thought. .

Is Keith Raniere calculating and a shifter? Or a true Vanguard seeking the best for every woman, even if it means he must personally sacrifice for it.

Guest View: By Concerned and Aware

Everything Keith has done/taught, has been calculated. He says and teaches things that are designed to help turn future leaps of faith into much smaller steps of faith. This is part of his masterful ‘shifter’ behavior. For example, you might nod your head at being somebody in a past life that he describes, and before you know it, you are buying into ridiculous notions like your Dad is manipulating the commodities market. Keith uses small things to test buy-in. The classes are his biggest lab where he tests buy-in and where he lays groundwork to hack away at leaps of faith.

The most talked about example is all the groundwork he worked at over the years in order to get the Allisons and Laurens of the world to think it is a good thing to recruit women to be branded slaves. He uses the same sorts of groundwork to get women to be OK with sharing him and recruiting other women to have sex with him. Take a few minutes to look at all his different classes and you can see that he is leading your thoughts in a particular direction.

This isn’t new. Most of you already know this. Here is my point: I always thought that the “Is suicide bad?”, and “Is murder bad?” discussions were facilitated as a way for him to make it OK to “have people killed” who were “against the mission” (side note – what again is the mission???) I haven’t really paid attention to the posts linking Keith to possibly wanting to lead his followers to a mass suicide. However, something just clicked. Most think that Keith loved Pam more than anyone ever. Well, it’s a real possibility that he knowingly helped cause her to get cancer and then watched her die. We all know that Keith was over Barbara Jeske. He refused to help her carpal tunnel and watched her die. Keith likes to watch pain in females. Any and all females. Even you.

If I was a female and still in the organization, I would make it a priority to watch over myself and take care. I would not take some crazy suicide plot off the table. If he wanted to, you all know he could talk you into it in 10 minutes. If that conversation starts to come out of his mouth, nod, and plot your escape. Even better – plot it now and implement whenever. Decide now, that suicide and/or murder – no matter how lovely/vitally important it is made to sound – is not for you.