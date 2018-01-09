2017 Stats: Frank Report: more than One Million views during last 7 months

Frank Report had 1,146,777 views in 2017. There were 204,645 visitors.

For the first five months of 2017, Frank Report was largely inactive. That changed in early June 2017 when the first story about DOS and the blackmailing and branding story appeared.

Frank Report Views by month 2017

Jan. 2945

Feb. 3541

Mar. 3352

April: 2093

May 3078

June 79,535

July 77,624

Aug. 97,468

Sept. 127,540

Oct. 231.729

Nov. 336,520

Dec. 181,352

Total 1,146,777

Here is the breakdown of the top 10 countries:

December stats were lower than October and November but higher than June, July and August.

The decline might have more to do with the decline in mainstream media stories about NXIVM. Readership remains steady and spikes occur during big media days.

December views were

Breakdown by top countries by views.

There were a total of 136 new posts in December on Frank Report.

In November there were 135 posts.