2017 Stats: Frank Report: more than One Million views during last 7 months
Frank Report had 1,146,777 views in 2017. There were 204,645 visitors.
For the first five months of 2017, Frank Report was largely inactive. That changed in early June 2017 when the first story about DOS and the blackmailing and branding story appeared.
Frank Report Views by month 2017
Jan. 2945
Feb. 3541
Mar. 3352
April: 2093
May 3078
June 79,535
July 77,624
Aug. 97,468
Sept. 127,540
Oct. 231.729
Nov. 336,520
Dec. 181,352
Total 1,146,777
Here is the breakdown of the top 10 countries:
December stats were lower than October and November but higher than June, July and August.
The decline might have more to do with the decline in mainstream media stories about NXIVM. Readership remains steady and spikes occur during big media days.
December views were
Breakdown by top countries by views.
There were a total of 136 new posts in December on Frank Report.
In November there were 135 posts.