Inside Source: Name harem — they make a lot of money because they’re in Raniere’s harem

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Many of Keith’s harem make a lot of money off ESP and it’s various offshoot-subcult endeavors. They are in these money making positions because they are in the harem.

In March 2012 The Times Union Secrets of NXIVM Story outed Keith as a sexual predator. Two women came forward who had absolutely nothing to gain from telling their stories of Keith preying on them sexually as very young teenagers. A third woman told of what she witnessed between Keith and her 15 your old sister who she said Keith was having sex with. This sad girl killed herself many years later. Those three women were very brave to come forward. They got nothing out of doing so whatsoever except a desire to warn other women, especially mothers.

Any woman who has been in Keith’s harem since March 2012 and is making money off Keith’s enterprises is a predator too. What they are doing is immoral, unethical, dishonest, and a type of fraud. Keith has a certain powerful way of dissuading his member base not to pay attention to the press. Yet everyone in the group knows that Secrets of NXIVM story is true. Everyone has seen Keith around his women. There is no denying he has a harem, and there is no denying he has taught that underage sex is just a man made rule. it’s twisted and we all know it and should have stood up to him about it much much sooner. Rhiannon, Gina M., and Gina H’s sister have nothing to do with NXIVM, it’s critics, it’s supporters, and I doubt any live anywhere near a NXIVM center. They got nothing out of the Secrets of NXIVM story, no personal gain. I think they were very brave. Keith may say to his followers “it’s all opinion” as a way to discount there statements but first hand witness testimony backed up by sworn statements to the police is considered serious evidence in the United States Criminal Justice System. Serious evidence. If Keith’s women are denying this, it’s because they want to deny it because they like the money they make more than they care about abusing other women. In Clare Bronfman’s case, she likes the power.

Add to that, what happened to Daniela Fernandez and Ivy Nevares is an atrocity. Everyone that has circled through Albany in recent years knows about Ivy and her long hair, and her shunning by Keith etc. Many knew about Daniela’s shunning and imprisonment too. These were acts of abuse explicitly executed by Keith’s harem. Methodically, and deliberately over many years. It is wrong.

These women are predators too. This isn’t about shaming them, it’s outing women who are committing fraud and abusing other women. I think you should name names. However, any women past or present that is still in the group but is trying to distance themself and are no longer part of Keith’s harem can write to you, and ask that their name not be mentioned. I think that request should be honored no questions asked.