I will help anyone who has left or is trying to escape Raniere

A source said, “The harem women are predators too [like Keith Raniere]. This isn’t about shaming them, it’s outing women who are committing fraud and abusing other women. I think you should name names.

“However, any women past or present that is still in the group but is trying to distance themselves and are no longer part of Keith’s harem can write to you, and ask that their name not be mentioned. I think that request should be honored no questions asked.”

I responded: “I agree with you. I will try to help anyone who has left Raniere or wants to distance herself from Raniere and of course protect their identities.

“They need not identify themselves to me to communicate and several have already done so. “





I would add that there are safe havens and people have successfully escaped from Raniere.





Sometimes they have suffered, like the brave Barbara Bouchey, who didn’t hide; who chose to tell the truth. She has paid for her whistle blowing. But she stayed the course and never surrendered.





Some have left and stayed under the radar. Some are in therapy now. But they are out.





Some have been bankrupted; some indicted. Some may have been driven to suicide.





Still sometimes it is better to risk a fight and lose rather than stay and continue to enable this punishing organization. If you know it is wrong, and that it is hurting others, and yourself, but you stay because you are afraid of Raniere, then there is a word for you: “coward.”





Sure he is dangerous. Sure he has a hatred hard to imagine for people who have not seen it. He is vengeful and punishing, a manipulative man who seems utterly without a conscience.





But such as he must be opposed. We do not hate the sinner, but his sins must not be condoned by continuing to participate in his fraudulent schemes- which you do if you stay in his organization.





Despite Raniere’s enormous wealth and the apparent appalling conscienceless disregard for ethics displayed by Clare Bronfman [she is not truly conscienceless, I believe, but a lonely, and, deep inside, a warm and generous, compassionate person who is somehow misguided]. Clare has become his abettor who funds and evidently perjures herself for Raniere. Still there are laws that they cannot color and officials they cannot corrupt and some who will stand up to Raniere.





Barbara Bouchey did it; with her shoulders back and her chin held high. Others have done it. Kristin Keeffe did it and rescued her and Raniere’ son from Raniere.





Anyone [including Raniere, who I have invited to speak to me] from inside or out of NXIVM can contact me for info, advice, help or to offer help and give info.





My phone number is 716-990-5740; my email is frankparlato@gmail.com





I consider Raniere and Clare Bronfman friends who have gone deeply astray; poor Raniere, I believe he is ill and needs treatment. He may not know the difference between right and wrong.





I expect Raniere to come after me full throttle. He has already attacked me, cocking up a criminal complaint against me based on perjury and fraud. I don’t know yet how many Bronfman millions that cost.





In the not too distant future it is going to backfire. When the whole story comes out it will sound the death knell for NXIVM.





My pushback may give you cover to escape.



