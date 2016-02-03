Shocking and gruesome; Raniere alleged to have abused Nevares, wanted her suicide

An inside source tells me the sensitive and shocking information below. I thought long and hard before publishing it since it is so personal and about a person who is clearly not a public person. I reached out to Ivy Navares through her website where she encourages people to contact her. I decided to publish it because she like all of the harem of Keith Raniere have enabled him to do massive harm to people. As a harem member who continues to participate in the organization, the women are public figures.

Here is what my source tells me.

Poor Ivy Navarres. Once a prime harem member upon whose fertile body Mr. Raniere happily ejaculated. She displeased him. He found joy in making fun of her behind her back [to teach her] Mnay laughs were had at her expense. She tried desperately to get back into the harem but she failed. Now she is aging out and is too old. She must accept her role as a matron of the harem and not a woman for Mr. Raniere to ejaculate upon. She is what is known as a failure. He only role going forward is to serve Mr. Raniere with a vow of lifetime obedience. She may never have another man and Mr. Raniere [to teach her} will not likely ejaculate on her again. However, insofar that he did ejaculate on her in the past, she was still blessed by the fruit of his golden staff. That should be enough for any woman, yet Ivy complains of loneliness.

Ivy Nevares is invited to contact me – 716-990-5740 or email me at frankparlato@gmail.com

A source writes:

One example of Keith’s malevolent, merciless nature is harem member Ivy Nevares. In recent years I took a training with Ivy Nevares. She had let her hair grow so long it was below her feet. It was very nutty. She told me that she couldn’t cut her hair until Keith determined that she had healed her ethical breach and gave her permission to cut her hair. She said that she had to demonstrate to Keith that “she really cared”.

I learned from a close friend, close to Keith, that this was a complete and total fraud perpetrated on Ivy. My friend was too, horrified. She left soon after I did. She told me that Ivy was being completely conned by who you term Raniere’s “wingwomen”. Jealous other haremites, hypnotically induced to do evil things for Keith in the name of “ethics”.

Apparently they led Ivy to believe that she would someday marry Keith and have his first born child once she “healed her ethical breach”. Yet all of Keith’s women knew this was a complete and total fallacy. My friend said Ivy was despised by Keith’s harem as she had been his #1 wife in the mid- 2000’s and hated the idea of the harem and they were all insanely jealous of her. They were happy to participate or perhaps better put, rationalize, Ivy being iced out. Yet these women all knowingly participated in defrauding Ivy and using mal-intended unlicensed weekly therapy sessions to convince her that her fantasy was real when they all knew it was all a lie.

I learned that Lauren, Nancy, and Pam were the chief architects of the fraud on Ivy and diligently EMed her, and “coached her on her issues” for the better part of 5 years convincing her of her “some day she will marry Keith and have his first born child” fantasy – fraud. All the while, Keith was SHUNNING Ivy. He refused to speak to her and have any contact with her, because of her “ethical breach” during all this time. Which basically means she was looked down on and basically shunned by the whole NXIVM community. This is what Keith did to Daniela Fernandez too. There was even talk among Keith and his harem that Ivy would eventually kill herself if she ever found out the truth. And Keith and the harem didn’t care. They were kind of happy about the idea.

It is sick and horrible. When I first met Ivy in the early to mid 2000’s she was a gorgeous, brilliant, talented artist and intellectual who had been a successful writer for Amnesty International in NYC before she got involved with Keith. To watch Keith destroy her life, and see her live in isolation and fear ever ‘carrotted’ forward by a complete and total lie – by therapist wingwomen bent on supporting her destruction – is such a travesty it is hard for me to comprehend.

Worse yet, she is just one of many. So sad, so despicable. Please call her and try to talk some sense into her. Her website is ivynevares.com.